KUSA – Playing good quarterback in the NFL is sometimes about trying to be consistently ordinary.

Get rid of the ball quick. Throw it short. Stay patient. Then about six passes in, try to pop one down the seam.

Case Keenum came close to mastering the art of the controlled passing game while leading the Minnesota Vikings to the NFC Championship Game last season. His style carried over to the UCHealth Training Center this offseason when for the first time he was given charge of the Broncos’ offense.

Keenum showed he is not afraid to dump off to the backs in the flat or tight ends or receivers a few yards beyond the line of scrimmage. If the pass rush was coming, he got rid of it.

Case Keenum practice cropped
Ron Chenoy, USA TODAY Sports

“I always thought that it was my job to get the ball out of my hands, get it into the fast guys’ hands and let them do something with it,’’ Keenum said six weeks ago following one of the Broncos’ offseason-ending minicamp sessions. “If I’m stuck with a ball, usually it’s not a good result.’’

Keenum had as many touchdown passes (22) as sacks taken (22) last year.

His backups, Paxton Lynch and Chad Kelly, still must develop patience. Then again, Keenum is 30 years old and in his seventh NFL season. And this after he spent six years in college for the Houston Cougars (including two redshirts).

Lynch is 24 going into this third NFL season; Kelly is 24 who essentially redshirted his rookie season in 2017.

Their preference is to throw the ball downfield, which can mean holding on to the ball an extra half second. Then again, Lynch and Kelly are young gunslingers trying to first win the competition for backup quarterback, and eventually supplant Keenum as the Broncos’ starter.

Can’t open eyes dumping off to the backs.

With the 2018 Broncos holding their first training camp practice Saturday morning starting at 9:30 (parking and admission are free and open to the public), 9News continues its positional preview with a look at the most important position in sports: Quarterback.

Paxton Lynch cropped in rain
Paxton Lynch walks off the field in the rain following his 27-7 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the conclusion of an NFL game on October 2, 2016.
Brian Blanco/Getty Images

Overview: Even if Keenum can single-handedly make a difference for the Broncos, I’d stop short of calling him a franchise quarterback. A proven starter who spares the Broncos the uncertainty of a quarterback competition? Yes.

But a franchise quarterback to me is Peyton Manning, not Eli. Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson, Drew Brees, but not Matthew Stafford or Andy Dalton.

It was interesting that Keenum, at an average of $18 million a year, only wanted a two-year contract to sign with the Broncos. That makes him only the 19th highest-paid QB in league. He is confident he will have a second big season that would put his second contract at $20 million-plus a year.

As for the backup position, it would be best for the Broncos if Lynch wins the job. He is a first-round talent. Kelly was the last pick in the 2017 draft, although two ACL surgeries were a factor in his slide.

Still, Lynch is bigger, has a stronger arm and runs better than Kelly. But they don’t call Kelly “Swag” for nothing. He has the intangibles to lead a team.

Chad Kelly
Chad Kelly celebrates after Ole Miss' 48-20 win over the Oklahoma State Cowboys in the Allstate Sugar Bowl on January 1, 2016 in New Orleans. Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images.

Strength: For the first time since Peyton Manning retired following the 2015 season and Super Bowl 50, the Broncos have an established starting quarterback they like. Trevor Siemian was an established starting quarterback going into last year, but the Broncos’ brass wanted Lynch to beat him out.

Having a quarterback who everyone in the locker room knows is the guy helps team morale. It gives a sense of locker-to-locker confidence knowing that if each player does his job, the quarterback will handle the rest.

Question mark: Keenum had a big year for the Vikings, yet they let him go. As his own former coach Mike Zimmer asked: Is he the Keenum who bounced around the league for five years? Or the Keenum who can lead a team to the brink of a Super Bowl?

The Broncos quickly passed on pursuing Kirk Cousins in free agency and went after Keenum, believing he was a better value at $10 million a year cheaper. We’ll see.

Pro Bowl material: If the 5-11 Broncos become a playoff team this year, Keenum will likely have had a Pro Bowl-caliber season. Lynch has Pro Bowl talent. Kelly has Pro Bowl swag.

Sleeper: Kelly. I wouldn’t be surprised if he tore up third-string defenses in the preseason and put some pressure on Broncos’ decision-makers to give him the No. 2 job.

I still think that because he hasn’t played in nearly two years, he needs at least half a season of practice reps before he starts dressing on game day. But should the season go a little south on the Broncos, Kelly has the type of personality that can provide a spark.

PHOTOS | Case Keenum Through the Years
01 / 29
KUSA-TV
02 / 29
KUSA-TV
03 / 29
Case Keenum during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
04 / 29
Case Keenum during the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on January 21, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)
05 / 29
Case Keenum after the Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 29-24 to win the NFC divisional round playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
06 / 29
Case Keenum after the Vikings defeated the New Orleans Saints 29-24 to win the NFC divisional round playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
07 / 29
Case Keenum after a touchdown against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
08 / 29
Case Keenum against the New Orleans Saints during the first half of the NFC Divisional Playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 14, 2018 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)
09 / 29
Case Keenum celebrates beating the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
10 / 29
Case Keenum celebrates a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers during the first half at Lambeau Field on December 23, 2017 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
11 / 29
Case Keenum signals for a first down during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 3, 2017 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
12 / 29
Case Keenum celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the third quarter against the Washington Redskins at FedExField on November 12, 2017 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)
13 / 29
Case Keenum does warmup passes before a game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on December 15, 2016 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Otto Greule Jr/Getty Images)
14 / 29
Case Keenum of the Los Angeles Rams looks to pass in the second quarter against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on November 13, 2016 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
15 / 29
Case Keenum leaves the field after his team's 9-3 victory over the Seattle Seahawks in the home opening NFL game at Los Angeles Coliseum on September 18, 2016 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)
16 / 29
Case Keenum #17 of the Los Angeles Rams stands at attention during the National Anthem at Ford Field on October 16, 2016 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Leon Halip/Getty Images)
17 / 29
Case Keenum of the Los Angeles Rams drops back to pass during the first quarter against the Denver Broncos at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on August 27, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)
18 / 29
Case Keenum of the St. Louis Rams throws a pass in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Edward Jones Dome on December 17, 2015 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Dilip Vishwanat/Getty Images)
19 / 29
Case Keenum of the St. Louis Rams looks to pass the ball in the first quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the Edward Jones Dome on December 17, 2015 in St. Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Michael B. Thomas/Getty Images)
20 / 29
Brandon Brooks celebrates Case Keenum's touchdown pass against the Jacksonville Jaguars in the first quarter in a NFL game on December 28, 2014 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
21 / 29
Case Keenum throws a pass during the preseason NFL game against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on August 9, 2014 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
22 / 29
Case Keenum celebrates after running for a five yard touchdown in the third quarter during the game against the New England Patriots at Reliant Stadium on December 1, 2013 in Houston. (Photo by Scott Halleran/Getty Images)
23 / 29
Case Keenum talks with coach Gary Kubiak during the game against the New England Patriots at Reliant Stadium on December 1, 2013 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images)
24 / 29
Case Keenum waves to the fans after being introduced on Senior Day before UH played against Southern Methodist University Mustangs on November 19, 2011 at Robertson Stadium in Houston. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
25 / 29
Case Keenum of the Houston Cougars throws against the Penn State Nittany Lions during the TicketCity Bowl at Cotton Bowl Stadium on January 2, 2012 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
26 / 29
Case Keenum warms up prior to a game against the Tulane Green Wave during a game being held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 10, 2011 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
27 / 29
Case Keenum takes the field against the Tulane Green Wave during a game being held at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on November 10, 2011 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)
28 / 29
Case Keenum #7 of the Houston Cougars at the game against the UCLA Bruins in the second quarter at the Rose Bowl on September 18, 2010 in Pasadena, California. UCLA won 31-13. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)
29 / 29
Case Keenum #7 of the Houston Cougars sits on the bench while UH plays against the Texas Tech Red Raiders at Robertson Stadium on September 26, 2009 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)
© 2018 KUSA-TV