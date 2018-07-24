KUSA — This year’s Broncos are as stacked at safety as they are thin at cornerback.

The cornerback position has questions after Chris Harris Jr. and Bradley Roby.

The safety position has Justin Simmons, Darian Stewart, Su’a Cravens, Will Parks and Jamaal Carter.

It was the acquisition of Cravens from Washington that presented the Broncos with a surplus.

“I think bringing in Su’a just gives us another level of our defense that we can totally explore into,’’ Simmons said last month.

Washington Redskins inside linebacker Su'a Cravens (30)

Cravens is expected to primarily play the dime linebacker position that was mostly filled by his good friend Parks.

“Will and I have been competing since high school,’’ Cravens said at his introductory press conference in in April. “It’s going to be a healthy competition. It doesn’t matter if he’s on the field, if I’m on the field or whoever’s on the field, as long as we’re winning.”

With the Broncos holding their first training camp practice Saturday morning at their UCHealth Training headquarters, 9NEWS looks at the team’s safety position:

Overview: Stewart and Simmons are the starters, but Cravens should play about 40 percent of the snaps. Parks, who played in all 16 games last year and 37 percent of the defensive snaps, may wind up as one of the league’s best No. 4 safeties. Carter was a premium undrafted free agent rookie last year who is also a box safety.

Strength: The position is loaded with strong safety types. Simmons broke out in year 2 last season not only as a starter, but a playmaker and rangy tackler.

Question mark: Although the so-called No Fly Zone ranked No. 4 in the league in allowing just 200.6 passing yards a game, it also allowed 29 touchdown passes, which ranked 28th. Nine of those touchdown passes were for at least 28 yards.

Pro Bowl material: Stewart was a Pro Bowler in 2016. Simmons has the type of well-rounded game that would receive national recognition – provided the Broncos become a relevant team again.

Sleeper: Dymonte Thomas. An undrafted rookie out of Michigan last year, he opened eyes with a 58-yard pick six against Arizona in the final preseason game. After spending most of last season on the Broncos’ practice squad, he was active for the final three games in place of the injured Simmons and had five tackles in the finale against Kansas City.

The Broncos were also impressed during the offseason by Trey Marshall, an undrafted rookie from Florida State.

Dymonte Thomas

