How to get tickets to Broncos' 'Back Together' training camp event

ENGLEWOOD, Colo — The Denver Broncos will have 14 practices open to the public when training camp opens in two weeks.
The 2022 training camp kicks off Wednesday, July 27 at the Broncos' Englewood headquarters, UCHealth Training Center.
The schedule includes an NFL-wide football celebration — "Training Camp: Back Together Saturday" — on Saturday, July 30.
Tickets for the Back Together Saturday practice will be available to the general public for free via Ticketmaster, beginning on Wednesday, July 13, at 10 a.m. Fans can reserve up to four free tickets.
The July 30 event will have a special Miles Closet Cleanout Sale to benefit Denver Broncos Charities, autographs, giveaways, Broncos alumni, food trucks and performances by the Broncos Cheerleaders, Stampede Drumline and DJ Bedz.
Most training camp practices will start at 10 a.m., with gates opening at 9 a.m. and parking lots opening at 8 a.m.
Denver Broncos 2022 training camp
- Wednesday, July 27 — 10-11:45 a.m.
- Thursday, July 28 — 10 a.m.-noon
- Friday, July 29 — 10 a.m.-noon
- Saturday, July 30 — 10 a.m.-noon
- Monday, Aug. 1 — 10 a.m.-noon
- Tuesday, Aug. 2 — 10 a.m.-noon
- Wednesday, Aug. 3 — 10-11:30 a.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 4 — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Friday, Aug. 5 — 10-11:30 a.m.
- Saturday, Aug. 6 — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Monday, Aug. 8 — 10 a.m.-noon
- Tuesday, Aug. 9 — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
- Wednesday, Aug. 10 — 10-11:30 a.m.
- Thursday, Aug. 11 — 11:00 a.m.-1 p.m.
- Joint Practice with Dallas Cowboys
> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.
SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Broncos Podcast
Broncos kick off 2021 training camp
MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS
Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER
Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n
HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE
ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.
For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.