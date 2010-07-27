How to get tickets to Broncos' 'Back Together' training camp event

The Broncos' new era begins with a new owner, new coach and new quarterback.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo — The Denver Broncos will have 14 practices open to the public when training camp opens in two weeks.

The 2022 training camp kicks off Wednesday, July 27 at the Broncos' Englewood headquarters, UCHealth Training Center.

The schedule includes an NFL-wide football celebration — "Training Camp: Back Together Saturday" — on Saturday, July 30.

Tickets for the Back Together Saturday practice will be available to the general public for free via Ticketmaster, beginning on Wednesday, July 13, at 10 a.m. Fans can reserve up to four free tickets.

The July 30 event will have a special Miles Closet Cleanout Sale to benefit Denver Broncos Charities, autographs, giveaways, Broncos alumni, food trucks and performances by the Broncos Cheerleaders, Stampede Drumline and DJ Bedz.

Most training camp practices will start at 10 a.m., with gates opening at 9 a.m. and parking lots opening at 8 a.m.

Denver Broncos 2022 training camp

Wednesday, July 27 — 10-11:45 a.m.

Thursday, July 28 — 10 a.m.-noon

Friday, July 29 — 10 a.m.-noon

Saturday, July 30 — 10 a.m.-noon Training Camp: Back Together Saturday

Monday, Aug. 1 — 10 a.m.-noon

Tuesday, Aug. 2 — 10 a.m.-noon

Wednesday, Aug. 3 — 10-11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 4 — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 5 — 10-11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6 — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 8 — 10 a.m.-noon

Tuesday, Aug. 9 — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 10 — 10-11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11 — 11:00 a.m.-1 p.m. Joint Practice with Dallas Cowboys



