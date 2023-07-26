A fan guide to Denver Broncos training camp this year

Due to Arapahoe County restrictions, each practice will have a limited capacity of 3,000 fans, less than half of last year's record crowd.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos football is back.

The Broncos are back in Englewood for 12 camp practices that will be free and open to the public.

Training Camp 2023 kicks off Friday, July 28, at the Broncos' Englewood headquarters, Centura Health Training Center.

Place

Centura Health Training Center in Englewood.

Parking

Free parking lots will open at 8 a.m. for each practice adjacent to the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse at 13403 Broncos Pkwy.

The Broncos ask fans to avoid parking on streets across from Centura Health Training Center.

Time

The public morning practices begin at 10 a.m. with gates opening at 9 a.m.

Admission

New for 2023, all practices will require a ticket for entry. Tickets are free and guests can claim up to four free tickets per account at Ticketmaster.

The Broncos said all tickets have been claimed at this time but are encouraged to click here to check for updated availability as fans can return tickets they aren't going to use.

The Broncos said that due to Arapahoe County restrictions, each practice will have a limited capacity of 3,000 fans. In 2022, one training camp practice had 7,121 fans — the largest official gathering ever at the Broncos' Dove Valley complex.

Fans will primarily be seated along the berm on the west end of the Broncos' practice fields.

Training Camp schedule

Friday, July 28 - 10 a.m.

Saturday, July 29 - 10 a.m. Training Camp: Back Together Weekend

Monday, July 31 - 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1 - 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2 - 10 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 4 - 10 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 - 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 - 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 - 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15 - 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16 - 10 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17 - 10 a.m.

The Broncos will participate in an NFL-wide football celebration called "Training Camp: Back Together Weekend" on Saturday, July 29.

Clear Bag Policy

The Broncos' clear bag policy is in effect at all training camp sessions.

Each fan may carry one bag that is clear plastic, vinyl or PVC, no larger than 12" x 6" x 12" or a one-gallon clear plastic freezer bag (Ziploc or similar).

Fans may also carry in a small clutch bag or purse approximately the size of a hand, with or without a handle or strap.

Diapers and wipes can be carried in a clear bag. Diaper bags are not permitted.

Small cameras, binoculars and cell phones are acceptable if carried in loosely or in an approved clear bag.

Seat pads are permitted as long as they do not exceed 18 inches wide and do not contain pockets, zippers or concealable areas.

Do not bring

Umbrellas, alcohol, food, glass containers (soft plastic Nalgene water bottles are okay), metal containers (such as thermoses, coffee tumblers, mugs and metal sunscreen spray bottles) video cameras, long lens cameras, iPads, lawn chairs, strollers (outside parking for strollers on a first come first serve basis), coolers, selfie sticks, full size helmets, and pets of any kind.

Small cameras, small binoculars and cell phones are acceptable if carried in loosely or in an approved clear bag.

Cell phones are allowed if they are turned off or on silent.

Autographs

Select position groups will be available to sign autographs after each practice.

Food and water

The Broncos said fans at practice will will receive a free bottle of Dasani water.

There will be food trucks on the west side of the Pat Bowlen Fieldhouse, but food cannot be brought inside Training Camp.

As camp's presenting sponsor, fans who show their Ford key fob at the Broncos Team Store will get 15% off their total purchase during camp.

Additionally, the first 30 fans who show their Ford key fob at the “Ford Fast Pass Tent” prior to gates opening, will be granted entry before the general public and will have the opportunity to sit in the front row.

Shade

None in berm area, so sunblock and hats are strongly recommended. There is shade and a misting station along the outdoor concourse above the berm. No umbrellas are allowed. Lawn chairs will not be allowed.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.