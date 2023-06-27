Broncos training camp practices to be limited to 3,000 fans

Due to Arapahoe County restrictions, each practice will have a limited capacity of 3,000 fans, less than half of last year's record crowd.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos announced 12 practices will be open to the public when Training Camp opens next month.

Training Camp 2023 kicks off Friday, July 28, at the Broncos' Englewood headquarters, Centura Health Training Center.

New this year, all practices will require a ticket for entry. Tickets will be free, and guests can claim up to four free tickets per account. Fans can claim their tickets via Ticketmaster, beginning Wednesday at 10 a.m.

The Broncos said that due to Arapahoe County restrictions, each practice will have a limited capacity of 3,000 fans.

In 2022, one training camp practice had 7,121 fans — the largest official gathering ever at the Broncos' Dove Valley complex.

The public morning practices begin at 10 a.m. with gates opening at 9 a.m. Fans will primarily be seated along the berm on the west end of the Broncos' practice fields.

The Broncos will participate in an NFL-wide football celebration called "Training Camp: Back Together Weekend" on Saturday, July 29.

Denver Broncos 2023 Training Camp

Friday, July 28 - 10 a.m.

Saturday, July 29 - 10 a.m. Training Camp: Back Together Weekend

Monday, July 31 - 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 1 - 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 2 - 10 a.m.

Friday, Aug. 4 - 10 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 5 - 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 8 - 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 9 - 10 a.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 15 - 10 a.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 16 - 10 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 17 - 10 a.m.

Broncos players will again be available to sign autographs for fans after each practice open to the public.

The Broncos said fans at practice will will receive a free bottle of Dasani water.

As camp's presening sponsor, fans who show their Ford key fob at the Broncos Team Store will get 15% off their total purchase during camp.

Additionally, the first 30 fans who show their Ford key fob at the “Ford Fast Pass Tent” prior to gates opening, will be granted entry before the general public and will have the opportunity to sit in the front row.

