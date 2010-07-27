x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Denver Broncos

Broncos Country can attend these 14 training camp practices

The Broncos' new era begins in July with a new owner, new coach and new quarterback.

More Videos

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos announced 14 practices will be open to the public when Training Camp opens next month.

Training Camp 2022 kicks off July 27 at the Broncos' Englewood headquarters, UCHealth Training Center.

The practice schedule includes an NFL-wide football celebration called "Training Camp: Back Together Saturday," on July 30. The event will be a free, ticketed event.

Most Training Camp practices will start at 10 a.m., with gates opening at 9 a.m. and parking lots opening at 8 a.m.

Denver Broncos 2022 Training Camp

  • Wednesday, July 27 — 10-11:45 a.m.
  • Thursday, July 28 — 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Friday, July 29 — 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Saturday, July 30 — 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
    • Training Camp: Back Together Saturday
  • Monday, Aug. 1 — 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 2 — 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 3 — 10-11:30 a.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 4 — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • Friday, Aug. 5 — 10-11:30 a.m.
  • Saturday, Aug. 6 — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • Monday, Aug. 8 — 10 a.m.-12 p.m.
  • Tuesday, Aug. 9 — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
  • Wednesday, Aug. 10 — 10-11:30 a.m.
  • Thursday, Aug. 11 — 11:00 a.m.-1 p.m.
    • Joint Practice with Dallas Cowboys

RELATED: Here's where to watch July 4th fireworks in Colorado

RELATED: Where fireworks are and are not legal in Colorado

Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

Credit: 9NEWS
Credit: 9NEWS

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Podcasts

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP
iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes
Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n 

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Broncos kick off 2021 training camp

1 / 15
Quentin Sickafoose/KUSA

Paid Advertisement