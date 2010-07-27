Broncos Country can attend these 14 training camp practices

The Broncos' new era begins in July with a new owner, new coach and new quarterback.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos announced 14 practices will be open to the public when Training Camp opens next month.

Training Camp 2022 kicks off July 27 at the Broncos' Englewood headquarters, UCHealth Training Center.

The practice schedule includes an NFL-wide football celebration called "Training Camp: Back Together Saturday," on July 30. The event will be a free, ticketed event.

Most Training Camp practices will start at 10 a.m., with gates opening at 9 a.m. and parking lots opening at 8 a.m.

Denver Broncos 2022 Training Camp

Wednesday, July 27 — 10-11:45 a.m.

Thursday, July 28 — 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Friday, July 29 — 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Saturday, July 30 — 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Training Camp: Back Together Saturday

Monday, Aug. 1 — 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 2 — 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 3 — 10-11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 4 — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 5 — 10-11:30 a.m.

Saturday, Aug. 6 — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 8 — 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 9 — 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 10 — 10-11:30 a.m.

Thursday, Aug. 11 — 11:00 a.m.-1 p.m. Joint Practice with Dallas Cowboys



