KUSA – So you think you’re a diehard Broncos fan.

I’ll be the judge of that. All you have to do is get five correct answers from these nine questions related to both Broncos’ Super Bowls and offseason trades/free-agent signings.

Questions

1. Before there was Robert Kraft, there was this guy. On the eve of Super Bowl XXXIII and John Elway’s final game as Broncos quarterback, this Atlanta Falcons star was busted in a Miami prostituted ring hours after he received the Bart Starr Award for “high moral character.’’

2. This month marks the 5-year anniversary of the greatest free-agency class in Broncos history. Who were the four star players the Broncos signed between the first day of free agency on March 12 and fifth day on March 16?

3. This Broncos center snapped the ball past unready quarterback Peyton Manning on the first play of Super Bowl XLVIII in New Jersey?

4. True orange and blue Broncos fans would say this was the second-best trade in Broncos history. Describe the three players involved in the swap.

5. Everyone knows Broncos’ owner Pat Bowlen said, “This … One’s … For … John!” after he received his first Lombardi Trophy following his team’s Super Bowl XXXII upset of heavily favored Green Bay. But what exactly did Bowlen say before his famous four words.

6. Seven years ago this month, the Broncos landed their best individual free-agent player when they signed Peyton Manning to a five-year, $96 million contract. Manning’s decision came down to the Broncos and two other teams. Who were those teams and who were their head coaches at the time?

7. In real time, the Broncos’ eight Super Bowl games took between 3 hours, 18 minutes and 3 hours, 43 minutes to play. Which Super Bowl was the quickest at 3:18 and which Super Bowl took the longest at 3:43? (Hint: The Broncos won both).

8. This quarterback swap is considered the third-best trade in Broncos history. Name the two quarterbacks.

9. The Broncos are tied with one other team for most Super Bowl losses with five. Who is that other team?

Answers

In this Jan. 31, 1999, file photo, Denver Broncos wide receiver Rod Smith (80) catches a pass for a touchdown as Atlanta Falcons saftey Eugene Robinson (41) moves in during the second quarter of Super Bowl XXXIII in Miami. The night before the game, Robinson was arrested for trying to solicit a prostitute. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File)

AP

1. Eugene Robinson. According to police, the Falcons’ safety offered $40 to an uncover agent posing as a prostitute for oral sex on the Saturday before the Big Game. Up all night in a distraught state following his arrest, Robinson was burned on the biggest play of the game – an 80-yard touchdown heave from Elway to Rod Smith that increased the Broncos’ lead to 17-3 late in the first half.

President Barack Obama welcomes the Super Bowl Champions during a ceremony in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, Monday, June 6, 2016.

AP Photo/Susan Walsh

2. On March 12, the Broncos held back-to-back-to-back press conferences for the signing of pass rusher DeMarcus Ware (three years, $30 million), cornerback Aqib Talib (six years, $57 million) and safety T.J. Ward (four years, $22.5 million). Five days later, the Broncos landed receiver Emmanuel Sanders (three years, $15 million).

Four great players who helped the Broncos win Super Bowl 50 the following season for a combined average annual total cost of $30.125 million.

Five years later, Atlanta quarterback Matt Ryan alone will make $44.75 million this season.

The football is snapped over Peyton Manning's head on the first play of the NFL Super Bowl XLVIII on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2014.

AP Photo/Paul Sancya

3. Manny Ramirez. An otherwise overachieving guard by trade, Ramirez shifted to center and started all 19 games for the Broncos during their 2013 season. Unexpected deafening noise from Seattle Seahawk fans led to Ramirez rocketing his shotgun snap past Manning as the quarterback was stepping up to shout the pass protection to his offensive front.

The snap soared into the end zone where a hustling running back Knowshon Moreno recovered for a safety.

It was the biggest play of the game as the stunned Broncos never emotionally recovered while the swarming Seahawks defense held the Broncos’ record-setting offense scoreless until they had a 36-0 lead with one play left in the third quarter.

Champ Bailey smiles during a news conference announcing his arrival, Thursday, March 4, 2004.

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

4. Monday will mark the 15th-year anniversary of the Broncos acquiring cornerback Champ Bailey, and a second-round draft pick from Washington in return for running back Clinton Portis. The second-round draft pick turned out to be Tatum Bell, who rushed for 921 yards and eight touchdowns in 2005 and 1,025 yards in 2006.

Portis, who rushed for more than 1,500 yards on 5.5 yards per carry in his first two seasons with the Broncos, had four more 1,000-yard seasons with Washington but he averaged just 4.1 yards per carry in his seven seasons there.

Portis had one Pro Bowl season with Washington; Bailey had eight Pro Bowls in 10 years with the Broncos. Bailey was elected into the Pro Football Hall of Fame last month in his first year of eligibility.

The best trade in Broncos history occurred shortly after the 1983 draft when the team acquired quarterback John Elway, the No. 1 overall selection of the Baltimore Colts, in exchange for guard/tackle Chris Hinton – the No. 4 overall selection in the same draft -- quarterback Mark Herrmann and Denver’s first-round selection (19th overall) in the 1984 draft. That pick turned out to be guard Ron Solt.

In this June 16, 1998, photo, President Clinton and Denver Broncos owner Pat Bowlen hold the Vince Lombardi Trophy during a ceremony at the White House in Washington, where the president honored the Super Bowl XXXII champions.

AP Photo/Greg Gibson, File

5. The full text of Bowlen’s Super Bowl XXXIII Lombardi Trophy acceptance speech: “There’s one thing I want to say here tonight, and it’s only four words … This … One’s … For … John!”

Peyton Manning carries the Vince Lombardi Trophy from Super Bowl 50 onto the field on Sept. 8, 2016.

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

6. The other finalists in the Peyton Manning free-agent sweepstakes were Tennessee and San Francisco. At the time, the Titans’ head coach was Mike Munchak, who is now the Broncos’ offensive line coach. The 49ers were then coached by Jim Harbaugh, who is now heading the Michigan Wolverines.

Denver Broncos' John Elway stiff-arms Atlanta Falcons linebacker Cornelius Bennett in the third quarter of Super Bowl XXXIII.

AP Photo/Doug Mills, File

7. In real time, the Broncos’ 34-19 victory over Dan Reeves’ Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl XXXIII took just 3 hours, 18 minutes. Or 3 hours, 18 minutes too long for Eugene Robinson.

The Broncos’ 24-10 win against the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 lasted 3 hours, 43 minutes.

Craig Morton rests on his knees after being sacked by Dallas Cowboys defensive end Ed "Too Tall" Jones during Super Bowl XII on Jan. 15, 1978.

AP Photo

8. Craig Morton for Steve Ramsey. Just about everybody thought Morton was washed up at 34 years old and coming off 2 ½ abominable seasons with the New York Giants in which he posted an 8-25 record with 29 touchdown passes against 49 interceptions.

Ramsey was 7-5 as a starter in 1976 – but the Broncos to a dozen thought they had the talent for much better. Ramsey completed just 47.4 percent of his passes and threw more interceptions (13) than touchdowns (11) -- as he had for all six of his seasons with the Broncos.

“After last season, if I were the Broncos, I would have traded me,’’ Ramsey told the New York Times.

Morton turned out to be the missing piece for the 1977 Broncos. With huge help from the Orange Crush defense, he went 12-2 as a starter, then beat the Steelers and Raiders in the AFC playoffs to lead the Broncos to their first-ever Super Bowl appearance.

The Giants cut Ramsey before the 1977 season began and he never played in the NFL again.

Come to think of it, give yourself credit if you said this was the Broncos’ second-best trade and the Champ-Bell/Portis deal as third-best.

Super Bowl MVP Von Miller holds a Denver Broncos flag while Annabel Bowlen hoists the Lombardi Trophy during a parade on Feb. 9, 2016.

AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

9. The New England Patriots. Joe Montana never lost three Super Bowls the way Tom Brady has. Before Belichick and Brady, the Pats lost, 46-10 to the Bears in Super Bowl XX and to the Packers, 35-21 in XXXI – when Belichick was New England’s defensive coordinator.

The Brady-Belichick Patriots were then upset twice by Eli Manning’s New York Giants in 2007 and 2011, and then lost to the Philadelphia Eagles to finish the 2017 season.

That’s five losses against six Super Bowl titles (2001, 2003-04, 2014, 2016, 2018) for the Patriots. The Broncos have five Super Bowl losses against three wins.

Green Bay Packers' Tyrone Williams (37) breaks up a pass intended for Denver Broncos' Rod Smith during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl XXXII at Qualcomm Stadium in San Diego Sunday, Jan. 25, 1998. The Broncos defeated the Packers 31-24. (AP Photo/Hans Deryk)

AP