The Broncos just wrapped up training camp at the UCHealth training center in Englewood.

Large groups of fans always show up to watch the team during the first few practices of the season at their headquarters in Dove Valley.

But the team didn't always have that much space for fans, let alone the players and team members.

When they first got started in 1960 they had a pretty tight budget.

Their first headquarters was a converted Quonset hut.

Back in 2014, Al King, the Broncos' first spokesman, talked to 9NEWS about what it was like attending practices at the old HQ.

"You sat like this (hunched over) because you know, if you straightened out you're going to hit your head on the ceiling," King said.

The Broncos moved their headquarters to a location of East 58th Avenue and I-25 after the Quonset Hut.

They moved to Dove Valley in 1990 and have been there ever since.

