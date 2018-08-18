DENVER - Before Saturday night's preseason game against the Bears, here's a little trivia for you hardcore Broncos fans.

Fans have lined the field at Dove Valley to watch the team practice this month, but they didn't always have this much space.

When they first started out, the Broncos had a pretty tight budget to work with.

Their first headquarters looked nothing like Dove Valley, and was much smaller.

Their owner then, Bob Howsam, said the old HQ was, "just like the marines would have had." It didn't have a fancy name -- the team called it exactly what it was.

Now this may be a tough one, but we believe some of you may know what that headquarters was called.

We'll give you the correct answer during our halftime report.

