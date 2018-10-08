Editor's note: We're asking you about Broncos trivia, past and present. We will reveal the answer to the set of clues in the Broncos preseason 9NEWS halftime show.

If we told you now there was a time when it was tough for the Broncos to get TV time, you probably wouldn't believe it, but it's true.

They weren't always popular and the history behind one of their first fields tells a lot.

We’ll explain with a little Broncos trivia.

Here are a few clues:

It was a time when the Bears overshadowed the Broncos. (And we're not talking about the Chicago bears.)

Think old Mile High Stadium - before it carried that name.

The field was better suited for baseball back then.

We'll reveal the correct answer during half time and let you know who guessed this trivia correctly.

