Bronco leaders speak up on Von Miller trade

Appreciation is large for the team's record-holding sack artist who delivered the third Lombardi Trophy to the franchise.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Making the decision to move on from a star player is never made without the accompanying testimonials from the decision-makers on great days the great player leaves behind.

The four Broncos bosses have all delivered glowing tributes to their longtime star pass rusher Von Miller, who was traded Monday, along with $9 million of his $10.5 million remaining salary, to the Los Angeles Rams in exchange for second-round and third-round picks in the 2022 draft.

Joe Ellis was promoted to Broncos' president in 2011, the same year Miller became the team's No. 2 overall draft pick.

“Von is a special player, a special person and a Bronco for life,'' Ellis said in a statement released by the team Monday evening. "Our entire organization has overwhelming gratitude for what he means to the Broncos and his special connection with our fans. We wish Von the very best and look forward to celebrating his eventual Ring of Fame and Pro Football Hall of Fame inductions.”

It was first-year general manager George Paton who ultimately decided to move on from Miller and execute the trade.

“Von and I had a positive, honest conversation this morning about our team as well as his own future,'' Paton said in his statement. "As I told Von, we wanted to do right not only for the Broncos but also for him personally with everything he has meant to this organization.

“While it’s certainly not easy to part ways with a player like Von, this is an opportunity for both our team and for Von as he begins the next chapter of his career.

John Elway preceeded Paton as GM and took control of the Broncos' football operations in 2011, joining Ellis at the top of the team's organizational chart.

“Von was the very first draft pick we made back in 2011 at a time when we needed an impact player to turn this team around,'' Elway said in his statement. "There was a lot of pressure on him as the No. 2 overall pick, and he exceeded all of those expectations during 11 great seasons as a Bronco. Von dedicated himself to become an elite, record-setting pass rusher and future Hall of Famer while helping us to one of the winningest periods in team history.

“Von was always at his best when we needed him the most. Our Super Bowl 50 win and playoff run that year would not have been possible without Von turning in one of the most dominant individual performances of all-time.''

Vic Fangio was Miller's head coach for the past 2 1/2 seasons. The Rams use many of the same defensive principles that Fangio runs for the Broncos.

“George and I had several conversations as this trade got closer, and we’re on the same page with this opportunity,'' Fangio said. "In speaking with our captains and the team today, I told them I believe in our players. Our mindset is to move forward together, improve and win.”

