KANSAS CITY — The Broncos fought valiantly against a good team, again; and they lost, again.

There are no moral victories in the a NFL. 3-5 is the most important number, that’s where Denver stands at the halfway mark of the season, but there are other numbers that tell the story of how they got there in a 30-23 loss in Kansas City.

This is Broncos vs. Chiefs: By the numbers.

10: The total margin of defeat for the Broncos against the two best teams in the NFL, the Rams and Chiefs. I know, I know, horseshoes and hand grenades and all that, but this team has shown it can hang with the best of the best. They just needs to get over the hurdle of beating the best.

15: Penalties against the Broncos, when you include ones the Chiefs declined or negated with an offsetting penalty of their own. Officially, the Broncos were penalized 10 times for 83 yards with a number of those flags wiping away big gains on offense. When asked how hard it is to beat a good team on the road with that many penalties, Vance Joseph said “It’s nearly impossible.”

30: Rushing attempts by the Broncos, also the number of today’s top back, Phillip Lindsay. Lindsay took advantage of the increased workload to show he can be an every down back getting tough yards between the tackles. Lindsay and Devonte Booker combined for 173 yards on 27 carries, subbing for the injured Royce Freeman. The Broncos committed to the run and stuck with it even when they were behind, it almost won them the game.

142.2: The Arrowhead Stadium world-record decibel reading. Arrowhead claims to be the loudest stadium in the world, and they display 142.2 as proudly as Denver displays 5,280. On the Broncos last two drives, the noise on the field felt every bit of the 142-plus Kansas City claims. Over 79,000 fans helped to create some of the Broncos self-inflicted wounds.

10/30: The date of the NFL trade deadline. A number of big names could be on the move out of Denver, notably Demaryius Thomas. D.T. was candid after the game, admitting the trade rumors weighed on his mind all week. But he was able to keep a sense of humor about the prospect of being shipped out of Denver. When he was reminded he is the Broncos 2nd all-time receiver behind only Rod Smith, Thomas replied with a laugh: “I guess they don’t want me to break it.”

8: The number of games left in the Broncos season. The division is out of the question as Kansas City is 7-1 with two wins over the Broncos. Denver is 3-5, well on the outside of the playoff picture. They have to win at least six of their last eight games to have a shot at getting in as an AFC Wild Card. And even that might not be enough. The second half of the season begins next Sunday one of the hottest teams in the NFL coming to Mile High, the Houston Texans.

© 2018 KUSA-TV