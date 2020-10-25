Broncos vs. Chiefs: Game day info for chilly Sunday matchup

The Denver Broncos look to end a nine-game losing streak to the Kansas City Chiefs.

DENVER — It's game day, Broncos Country!

Drew Lock and the Denver Broncos (2-3) are back in the Mile High City today to face Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (5-1).

The Broncos look to end a nine-game losing streak to the Chiefs. The Chiefs wining streak against the Broncos has gone on so long, Patrick Mahomes was a sophomore at Texas Tech when it started and Drew Lock was a freshman at Missouri.

Temperatures are expected to be in the low 20s when the Broncos and Chiefs kick off at 2:25 p.m. Sunday.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020

Kickoff: 2:25 p.m. MT

Location: Empower Field at Mile High, Denver, Colo.

TV: CBS

Radio: KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM

