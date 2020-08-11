LIVE UPDATES: Denver Broncos vs. Atlanta Falcons: Week 9 matchup

Winners of three of their last four games, the Denver Broncos and Atlanta Falcons meet at 11 a.m. Sunday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

ATLANTA — It's game day, Broncos Country!

The Denver Broncos have won three of the last four games and are headed back on the road for a test against the NFC's Atlanta Falcons.

The Broncos (3-4) and Falcons kick off at 11 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 8.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020

Kickoff: 11 a.m. MT

Location: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

TV: CBS

Radio: KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM

