Broncos vs. Patriots: Game day info for Week 6 matchup

The Denver Broncos visit the New England Patriots at 11 a.m. Sunday. Drew Lock and Cam Newton could make their return today.

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — It's finally game day, Broncos Country!

After two postponements, the Denver Broncos and New England Patriots finally square off today in Massachusetts.

The Broncos and Patriots will kick off at 11 a.m. at Gillette Stadium.

Brett Rypien was expected to start at quarterback for the Broncos last week, but the unexpected bye week gave Drew Lock a chance to return to his starting role. After battling a case of COVID-19, Patriots quarterback Cam Newton could also return on Sunday.

Sit back, relax and join the live game conversation in the chat below as we enjoy some Sunday morning Broncos football!

Game info, how to watch, betting line:

Date: Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020

Kickoff: 11 a.m. MT

Location: Gillette Stadium, Foxborough, Mass.

TV: CBS

Radio: KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM

Betting line:

Over/Under:

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.

For both Apple TV and Fire TV, search for "9news" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER