Denver Broncos

How to watch Broncos vs. Titans tonight on MNF

The Broncos and Tennessee Titans meet on Monday Night Football on Sept. 14. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:10 p.m. on KTVD Channel 20.

DENVER — Denver Broncos football is back!

The Broncos and Tennessee Titans meet on Monday Night Football on Sept. 14.

Tonight's game airs on KTVD Channel 20 — 657 or 5 on Xfinity. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. Broncos Tonight Special Edition begins at 7 p.m.

The Broncos open the season at home, but without fans at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos were able to shut out the Titans at home last season 16-0. The Titans qualified for the playoffs in 2019 with a 9-7 record while Denver finished with a 7-9 record.

Game info, how to watch on TV, betting line:

Date: Monday, Sept. 14, 2020

Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. MT

Pregame coverage: 7 p.m. MT

Location: Empower Field at Mile High

TV channel: KTVD Channel 20 (657 on Xfinity), ESPN

Radio: KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM

Betting line: Titans (-3); Titans are favored by a field goal

Over-under point total: 40.5 points

Join the conversation in the chat below as we root on the Broncos!

