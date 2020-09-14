How to watch Broncos vs. Titans tonight on MNF

DENVER — Denver Broncos football is back!
The Broncos and Tennessee Titans meet on Monday Night Football on Sept. 14.
Tonight's game airs on KTVD Channel 20 — 657 or 5 on Xfinity. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:20 p.m. Broncos Tonight Special Edition begins at 7 p.m.
The Broncos open the season at home, but without fans at Empower Field at Mile High. The Broncos were able to shut out the Titans at home last season 16-0. The Titans qualified for the playoffs in 2019 with a 9-7 record while Denver finished with a 7-9 record.
Game info, how to watch on TV, betting line:
Date: Monday, Sept. 14, 2020
Kickoff: 8:20 p.m. MT
Pregame coverage: 7 p.m. MT
Location: Empower Field at Mile High
Radio: KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM
Betting line: Titans (-3); Titans are favored by a field goal
Over-under point total: 40.5 points
Join the conversation in the chat below as we root on the Broncos!
