Broncos tease new white helmet

Broncos fans are sharing ideas for an alternative white helmet and new uniform possibilities.

PHOENIX — A new owner, new coach, new quarterback and possibly a new stadium. Could it soon be time for the Broncos to update their helmet?

Denver Broncos president Damani Leech said last week the team is conducting surveys with fan groups on a potential new uniform design.

At the NFL owners meetings in Phoenix, Leech said a change to the uniforms could take time. Such a change would not happen this season.

However, this season the Broncos could wear an alternative second helmet for a game or two, according to 9NEWS Broncos Insider Mike Klis.

“It’s something we’re definitely exploring,’’ Leech said. “And we do have the possibility of doing it this year, and we’re exploring that as well.”

The Broncos teased a new white helmet on social media Monday with the words "coming soon."





The Broncos last gave their uniforms a complete overhaul in 1997. The team unveiled a new logo, new navy blue jerseys and lots of new striping. The team switched to an orange jersey full-time in 2012.

Many in Broncos Country are wondering whether a new jersey could be on the horizon under new team ownership. Others are hoping for a return to the "D" logo the Broncos used from 1968 to 1996.

Here are some intriguing uniform and helmet concepts created by fans:

best guess of the White helmet and Color Rush uniform the Broncos will be wearing in 2023 pic.twitter.com/SwIGWBToZU — T (@TimContic) April 4, 2023

i think it could work with orange too but with white pants instead of all orange (not sure it would be considered color rush since it’s not monochromatic tho) pic.twitter.com/xDjsav7Ci5 — T (@TimContic) April 4, 2023

what a White Broncos helmet would look like pic.twitter.com/070k1lXHXe — T (@TimContic) April 3, 2023

This is only gonna look good with a true whiteout pic.twitter.com/GIht3E3yOm — Zach Segars (@Zach_Segars) April 3, 2023

Now this is a 🔥 lineup 👀 pic.twitter.com/89cLxFUAU2 — Bryce 🎸 (Light the Beam) (@HamlerMileHigh) April 4, 2023

Someone needs to tell Mr. Paton to bring back these uniforms already. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/WgnhLMA2co — Isaac Olivarez (@IsaacAOlivarez) January 10, 2022

The Denver Broncos need to make orange pants an option to pair with white jerseys when they eventually overhaul their current uniform kit. Creating a white Color Rush jersey as an addition to that existing kit's pants would be a most welcomed starting point. pic.twitter.com/miBlQtrT1m — Mile High Moments (@MileHighMoments) January 19, 2022

