Broncos to wear new white helmets against Jets

The 'snowcapped' helmets pay homage to Colorado's mountains, according to the team.

DENVER — Whether they win, lose or tie against the New York Jets on Sunday, the Denver Broncos will be doing something they've never done before.

They will be wearing white helmets.

According to the Denver Broncos website, the "snowcapped" alternate helmets feature an all-white shell, the classic "D" logo and an orange-and-blue stripe.

Inspired by Colorado's snowcapped mountains, the helmets will be paired with the Broncos' all-orange Color Rush uniforms.

The Broncos have worn five helmets during their 64-season existence, according to the franchise, but Sunday's game will mark the first time they've used an all-white helmet shell.

#Snowcapped has taken over #BroncosCountry, the Broncos said on their X (formerly Twitter) account. The post features the helmet at Red Rocks, on Mustang's head (the red-eyed horse statue at DIA known as Blucifer to some), and at Little Man Ice Cream, among other places.

The Broncos also shared photos of cornerback Kareem Jackson and quarterback Russell Wilson modeling the new color combo.

The Broncos are allowed to wear the white helmets twice during the 2023 season. They'll use them again when they play the New England Patriots in week 16.

