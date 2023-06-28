Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy leads football camp for kids

The Denver Broncos wide receiver hosted a camp at Englewood High School for kids in grades 1-8.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ENGLEWOOD, Colo — Before the Broncos return to working on the field, some continue to off it.

Wide receiver Jerry Jeudy gave back on Wednesday morning by hosting his first youth football camp.

Jeudy and a selection of local coaches helped lead a camp at Englewood High School with kids in grades 1-8, who got to experience various stations specializing in the fundamentals of football.

"It reminds me a little bit of myself when I was younger," Jeudy said. "Just being out there with the older folks, playing football and soaking up all the information they could give me. That's how I wanted to related to these younger kids, so it's exciting."

Teaching 'em young 🤝🏈



WR @jerryjeudy hosted his first youth football camp in Denver: pic.twitter.com/N2qCBf4DA6 — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) June 28, 2023

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

9NEWS+

Watch more from 9NEWS on the free 9NEWS+ app for Roku and Fire TV.

9NEWS+ has multiple live daily shows including 9NEWS Mornings, Next with Kyle Clark and 9NEWS+ Daily, an original streaming program. 9NEWS+ is where you can watch live breaking news, weather updates, and press conferences. You can also replay recent newscasts and find videos on demand of our top stories, local politics, investigations and Colorado specific features.

To download 9NEWS+ on Roku search for KUSA.

To download 9NEWS+ on Fire TV search for 9NEWS.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n