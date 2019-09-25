ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Bryce Callahan will undergo a non-surgical procedure on his troublesome left foot that will shut down the Broncos’ cornerback for at least four more weeks, a player source told 9NEWS.

While completely shutting down Callahan for at least another month is tough news for a Broncos’ team that can use all the cornerback help it can get, perhaps the procedure can finally bring the solution.

Callahan had been practicing on a limited basis in recent weeks in hopes he could play, but all methods failed to get him in uniform.

He missed the final three games of the regular season, plus a playoff game, for Vic Fangio’s Chicago Bears’ defense with a broken foot last year. Yet, Fangio and the Broncos were optimistic the cornerback could recover for 2019.

After undergoing surgery to repair a broken bone in his left foot last December, Callahan signed a three-year, $21 million deal with the Broncos in March. He will collect $6.5 million this year and has an injury guarantee for another $6.5 million in 2020.

His recovery from foot surgery seemed to be becoming along nicely until he was stepped on during the Broncos’ stadium practice on July 27. Since then, Callahan has missed all five preseason games and the first three regular-season games. And now he will miss at least the next four games.

Not placing Callahan on injured reserve speaks to the team’s hope he will contribute in the second-half of the season, and also how difficult it is, if not impossible, to find quality cornerbacks into the season.

The Broncos are expected to give De’Vante Bausby his first start Sunday against Jacksonville. Bausby replaced Isaac Yiadom in the second quarter of the Broncos’ 27-16 loss at Green Bay on Sunday.

