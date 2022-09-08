CDOT brings back 'Bustang to Broncos' bus service for 2022 Denver Broncos season

A roundtrip fare on the "Bustang to Broncos" is currently $15, part of a half-price fare promotion for all game-day routes through Labor Day.

Example video title will go here for this video

DENVER — Let's Ride!

Denver Broncos fans in Fort Collins, Loveland, Monument and Colorado Springs can catch a ride on the game-day bus to the stadium for the 2022 season.

The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced that their "Bustang to Broncos" bus service begins with the first preseason home game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sat., Aug. 13.

> Video above is from an earlier story done on July 16, 2022.

The roundtrip bus fare is $15, part of a half-price fare promotion for all Bustang routes through Labor Day. The half-off promotion ends Sept. 5.

“As we begin our sixth season of 'Bustang to Broncos,' we’ve been very pleased with how popular the service is for fans, with full buses for all regular season games and most of the preseason games,” said the CDOT's Director of Transit and Rail, Amber Blake. “The convenience of having a parking location close to the stadium, along with an arrival about 90 minutes before kick-off provides time to enjoy the pre-game festivities.”

Currently, the preseason bus schedule is as follows.

Bustang to Broncos Preseason Service

Saturday, Aug. 13: Denver vs. Dallas Cowboys, 7 p.m. kickoff

Saturday, Aug. 27: Denver vs. Minnesota Vikings, 7 p.m. kickoff

Schedule: (times are approximate):

Colorado Springs to Empower Field at Mile High

2:45 p.m. Departure: Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride

3 p.m. Departure: Downtown Terminal

3:15 p.m. Departure: Woodmen Road Park & Ride

3:40 p.m. Departure: Monument Park & Ride

5:30 p.m. Arrival at Empower Field at Mile High, Lot A

Fort Collins to Empower Field at Mile High

3:30 p.m. Departure: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center

3:55 p.m. Departure: Harmony Road Park & Ride

4:10 p.m. Departure: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride

5:30 p.m. Arrival: Empower Field at Mile High, Lot A

Empower Field at Mile High to Colorado Springs

Bustang departs 30 minutes following the end of the game, or when all passengers are confirmed by a head count.

10:30 p.m. Departure: Lot A

12:10 a.m. Arrival: Monument Park & Ride

12:25 a.m. Arrival: Woodmen Road Park & Ride

12:40 a.m. Arrival: Downtown Terminal

12:50 a.m. Arrival: Tejon/Nevada Park & Ride

Empower Field at Mile High to Fort Collins

Bustang departs 30 minutes following the end of the game, or when all passengers are confirmed by a head count.

10:30 p.m. Departure: Lot A

11:45 p.m. Arrival: Loveland U.S. 34 Park & Ride

Noon Arrival: Harmony Road Park & Ride

12:25 a.m. Arrival: Fort Collins Downtown Transit Center

CDOT said they will release the regular season schedule in early September.

More information on how to buy tickets can be found on the Bustang website.