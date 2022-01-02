Byron Allen says he's bidding to buy the Broncos

Media mogul and former comedian stated to Bloomberg he was approached by NFL commissioner Goodell and Patriots' owner Kraft in 2019 about buying a team.

DENVER — How strong a bid Byron Allen can make remains to be seen, but the media mogul is the first known person to announce he is bidding on the Denver Broncos.

“NFL commissioner Roger Goodell and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft came to me in November of 2019 and asked me to take a good look at buying an NFL team,” Allen, chairman and chief executive officer at Allen Media Group, said in a statement to Bloomberg.com. “And after serious consideration, I strongly believe I can effectuate positive changes throughout the league. And for that reason, I will be making a bid for the Denver Broncos.”

Various websites list Allen’s net worth at between $400 million and $450 million – impressive but nowhere near the amount necessary to buy the Broncos, whose sale via auction is expected to fetch around $4 billion. That would suggest Allen’s net worth is either significantly underreported or he has deep-pocketed backers lined up.

Allen, 60, is a former standup comedian who made his television debut at age 18 on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson. He later founded Entertainment Studios, whose growing portfolio includes the Weather Channel.

In 2019 he formed the Allen Media Broadcasting, which began to acquire broadcast stations across the country from Honolulu to Huntsville. Allen Media Group reportedly is also in the bidding to buy TEGNA broadcasting, which includes 9NEWS KUSA-TV.

>>Video above: Klis & Tell: Denver Broncos officially put up for sale

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

> Top stories are curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Denver Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the KUSA 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.