Carrie Walton Penner leads new Broncos Foundation focus on youth, doubles financial support

The Denver Broncos Foundation will concentrate on youth health and wellness, school programming and equitable career pathways.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Serving on the Walton Family Foundation's board of directors, Carrie Walton Penner is no stranger to giving back to the community.

It should be surprise then that now she's a Denver Broncos owner, Walton Penner is making an impact to enhance the Broncos’ community efforts.

The Denver Broncos Foundation, formerly Denver Broncos Charities, announced through the team Monday it is more than doubling its financial commitment – which by previous estimates could exceed $5 million annually – to now focus primarily on three youth-focused areas: youth health and wellness, school programming, and equitable career pathways.

“The Broncos have such an amazing tradition of serving our community, and we’re excited to deepen that commitment through the Denver Broncos Foundation,” Walton Penner said in a statement. “Utilizing our incredible platform alongside players and alumni, the Broncos have the unique opportunity to serve as leaders in driving long-term, positive impact across Broncos Country.”

The Broncos’ community impact has received national recognition in recent years with ESPN naming it the Sports Humanitarian Team of the Year across all of sports this past season.

Last August, the Walton-Penner family group purchased the Broncos from the Pat Bowlen estate for $4.65 billion.

Rob Walton is the controlling owner with 34 percent investment. His son-in-law Greg Penner and daughter Carrie each provided 30 percent of the team’s investment.

A regular presence at the team’s training facility, Carrie Walton Penner has immediately immersed herself in the Broncos organization, and more specifically, within the team’s community impact department.

Over the last several months, Walton Penner has led the refresh and refocus of the Broncos Foundation through a comprehensive review of the team’s community mission, vision and values.

“We now have a stronger focus in strategic grantmaking, Foundation-hosted events and volunteerism, allowing us to focus our efforts on programs that help youth thrive,’’ stated Broncos community and Foundation executive director Allie Engelken.

