Chandler Jones not expected to play against Broncos amid apparent rift with Raiders

The announcement from Raiders coach Josh McDaniels comes after a string of social media posts from Jones appearing to criticize McDaniels and GM Dave Ziegler.

LAS VEGAS — Star pass rusher Chandler Jones is not expected to play in the season opener against the Denver Broncos on Sunday, Las Vegas Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels told reporters Friday.

Jones' likely absence comes after a string of bizarre social media posts made by the pass rusher that appear to show a growing rift between him and the team.

On Tuesday, Jones indicated in a since-deleted Instagram post he no longer wanted to play for McDaniels or general manager Dave Ziegler.

"I don't wanna play for the Raiders if that's my HC, or GM," the post said in part.

He also threatened to publicize unspecified information on McDaniels if Jones doesn't play Sunday when the Raiders open their season at the Denver Broncos.

On Wednesday, Jones posted a picture to Instagram in another post that was deleted showing what appeared to be the badge of a member of Las Vegas' crisis response team.

“Raiders sent her to my place said .. You need to come with us ‘You’re in danger,’” Jones wrote.

Jones also said he was locked out of the team facility in another Instagram post that was deleted.

“Now I understand why players turn to social media," Jones said in another post Wednesday that he later took down. “At first I frowned upon it. But it's our only outlet. If I didn't do this, it would've been kept under wraps..”

McDaniels called it a "private matter" when speaking with reporters Wednesday.

“If there’s something to report on it, then we’ll do that,” McDaniels said on Wednesday. “But as of right now, no.”

Jones' account on X, formerly known as Twitter, has been posting different messages.

"Woke up feeling amazing this morning! Thank you God," Jones posted Friday morning hours before McDaniels announced the likely absence.

The post appears to be similar to others he has posted in recent days on X.

Woke up feeling amazing this morning! Thank you God! 🙏🏿 — ♛Chandler Jones (@chanjones55) September 8, 2023

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

