Denver Broncos vs. Kansas City Chiefs: Sunday night game info, live chat

Drew Lock and the Broncos look to topple one of the NFL's best teams. Kickoff is at 6:20 p.m. on 9NEWS.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Denver Broncos make their return to Sunday Night Football tonight on 9NEWS.

After a tumultuous mask-related coronavirus ineligibility, quarterback Drew Lock is back to lead the Broncos (4-7) against Patrick Mahomes and the talented Kansas City Chiefs (10-1).

The Broncos have lost their past 10 games against Andy Reid's Chiefs.

The Broncos and Chiefs kick off at 6:20 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 6 on NBC.

Game info, how to watch:

Date: Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020

Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 Kickoff: 6:20 p.m. MT

6:20 p.m. MT Location: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, MO TV: 9NEWS, NBC

9NEWS, NBC Online: NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App

NBCSports.com, NBC Sports App Radio: KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM

KOA 850 AM, 94.1 FM Moneyline : DEN: (+610) | KC: (-900)

DEN: (+610) | KC: (-900) Spread: DEN: +13.5 (-118) | KC: -13.5 (-104)

