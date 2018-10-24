DENVER — Another "must win" for the Broncos.

This week, however, that will be a lot harder to do as Denver goes from playing Arizona, one of the worst teams in the NFL, to one of the best in Kansas City.

That was a big topic of conversation on the Broncos Huddle with Chris Harris Jr. and Zach Kerr.

While the rest of the sports world is focused on Chad Kelly being released and that Halloween party, the team is focused on football and the 6-1 Chiefs. Kansas City came back to beat the Broncos 27-23 in Denver on Oct. 1, but the Broncos are hanging their hat on the fact that they were able to stay with the AFC West leaders.

In fact, the team believes they actually gave the game away in the fourth quarter against KC.

Chris Harris Jr. spent some time with a local youth football team talking X's and O's on Tech Time. He also played "Who am I?" The game which tests how well the Broncos actually know their teammates.

-I was drafted by the Dolphins in the 3rd round

-My dad played four seasons in the NFL

-My brother played six season in the NFL

-Played on three FCS national championship teams

-My college mascot are the Bison

Who Am I?

The answer.... Billy Turner.

Did Chris get the answer right?

Make sure to catch the Broncos Huddle when it airs for a second time on Channel 20 at 10:30pm.

