ORLANDO, Fla. — Denver Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. is headed to Orlando.

Harris Jr. replaces Stephon Gilmore, who is unable to attend as a Super Bowl participant, the NFL announced Monday.

Harris Jr., who will play in his fourth Pro Bowl, is just one of four undrafted cornerbacks ever to make four or more Pro Bowls with his original team.

The cornerback joins long snapper Casey Kreiter, running back Phillip Lindsay and linebacker Von Miller at the Pro Bowl.

The 2019 Pro Bowl will be held on Sunday, Jan. 27 at Orlando's Camping World Stadium.

Bradley Chubb and Emmanuel Sanders are Pro Bowl alternates.

RELATED | Chris Harris Jr. healed and ready for Pro Bowl call if Pats beat Chiefs

RELATED | Broncos long snapper Casey Kreiter named to Pro Bowl

RELATED | Phillip Lindsay to attend Pro Bowl as social media correspondent

RELATED | Phillip Lindsay named Professional Athlete of the Year by Colorado Sports Hall of Fame

RELATED | Broncos nominate Sedgwick County’s Chris Michel for High School Coach of the Year Award