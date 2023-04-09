Broncos notes: Manhertz ready to help protect against Crosby

Riley Dixon is back punting for the Broncos. Tremon Smith may or may not be the Broncos' kickoff returner.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — If the Denver Broncos break the huddle correctly, Raiders edge rusher Maxx Crosby may have more than offensive tackles to deal with in his attempt of continued dominance.

Possibly flanked on either side of Broncos’ left tackle Garett Bolles or right tackle Mike McGlinchey could be Chris Manhertz, a tight end who often serves as a third offensive tackle.

“I know defensively they have a pretty good front,’’ Manhertz said this week. “We definitely have our work cut out for us as a whole with No. 98 probably being someone who demands attention.’’

No. 98 is Crosby who has at least one sack in seven consecutive games against the Broncos, 11.5 total in that span.

“I’ve played a few games against him in my past and familiar with the type of player he is,’’ Manhertz said. “Obviously, a great player, great pass rusher. Has all the intangibles you need out of a pass rusher. Relentless pursuit of the ball at all times so we have to match that. And I have no doubt the guys here are going to get that done.”

Manhertz missed the latter part of Broncos training camp and the entire three-game preseason because of injury.

“Not disclosed my man,’’ he said. “But I’ll be good.”

He was back practicing Monday and will play Sunday afternoon in the Broncos’ season-opener against the Las Vegas Raiders at Empower Field at Mile High.

A three-year starting power forward for Canisius College who averaged more rebounds per game (6.8) in his career than points (6.5), Manhertz has taken the same unselfish play to his professional football career as he enters his eighth NFL season with just 24 catches. Helping to neutralize pass rushers like Crosby is among the reasons the Broncos gave him a substantial two-year, $6 million contract in March with $3.34 million fully guaranteed in 2023.

And so earning that money begins Sunday.

“I’m excited, man,’’ Manhertz said. “Excited. You always get turned up for the first game but to have an extra day like this (on Monday) to prepare, take a look at their personnel and make the best game plan possible. We’ll be ready.”

Riley returns

Broncos punter Riley Dixon has returned to the team that drafted him. A seventh-round draft pick in 2016, Dixon spent two seasons with the Broncos then was surprisingly traded to the New York Giants as Denver thought it would be best to have the strong leg of Marquette King give it a go in altitude.

But King and then-special teams coordinator Tom McMahon seemingly butted heads over the nuances of punting and King was released just four games into the 2018 season – never to punt in the league again.

Dixon, meanwhile, went on to have four solid seasons for the Giants, then punted last year for the Los Angeles Rams where he reunited with special teams coordinator Joe DeCamillis – who held the same title with the Broncos when Dixon was drafted out of Syracuse.

A free agent after last season, Dixon is about to begin his eighth season in the NFL, third with the Broncos.

“I had a great time here,’’ said Dixon on why he chose a return to Denver over other offers this offseason. “Had some success here. I’m really looking forward to working with the staff and Sean (Payton), (Mike) Westhoff, coach Ben (Kotwica). I mean it was just a good fit for me.”

Secret weapon?

When the Broncos signed free-agent Tremon Smith to a fully guaranteed $2.5 million for the 2023 season, two years and $5 million overall, his acquisition was as much about improving the team’s kick returner position as backup cornerback. But to date, Smith has not been seen returning kickoffs other than during pregame warmups prior to the 49ers’ preseason game.

Will Tremon Smith be the Broncos’ kickoff returner against the Raiders?

“I don’t know, have to see Sunday,” Smith said with a smile.

Perhaps the Broncos have been hiding Smith and saving his body, knowing he has 94 career kickoff returns for an impressive 24.7-yard average.

“I don’t know, maybe,’’ Smith said. “I’ll have to ask a few questions myself. No, I’m kidding.’’

Like most football players, Smith knows how to keep strategic-related secret. He’s open about his feelings towards his new team, though.

“I love it here,’’ he said. “From the fan base to all our new coaching staff to the general manager upstairs. I feel like we’re going to be heading in the right direction. I’m really excited to get this journey started.’’

Smith played his first three NFL seasons for three playoff teams – Kansas City, Green Bay and Indianapolis – and then his last two seasons for the bottom-dwelling Houston Texans. So he knows good from bad. His thoughts on the 2023 Broncos?

“I think we have a good, solid team,’’ he said. “We need to get off to a fast start, crank this season up right.”

