Ciara gives nod to Broncos in music video

"Love you, Ciara, making the world dance again with your new video," tweeted Russell Wilson.

DENVER — The newest single from Ciara has racked up nearly 5 million YouTube views since its release last month.

The music video for "Jump" features a nod to the Denver Broncos.

Ciara and cheerleaders in the music video wear the Broncos' colors of orange and blue.

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson, Ciara's husband, wisely tweeted "Love you, Ciara, making the world dance again with your new video."

"Entertainment Tonight" said that "Jump" is a "club-ready" anthem. "Rap-Up" called the single a "TikTok-ready anthem that will have you dancing all summer long."

Ciara has released seven studio albums and, as of 2019, has 23 million records and 22 million singles.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Locked On Broncos



