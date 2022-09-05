Golden puppy named Bronco is newest member of Wilson family

DENVER — When Instagram followers of one half of Denver's most recognized couple scrolled through their social feeds on Monday, they were served up a side of cuteness.
Ciara -- singer, songwriter, and wife to Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson -- introduced fans to the newest cute and cuddly member of the Wilson household – perfectly named "Bronco."
Ciara's husband gifted her the snuggly pup for Mother's Day.
"The kids call her 'Bronco Love Brownie,'" Ciara tweeted. "The sweetest surprise. I love you baby." She tagged her husband Russell in the post.
Hundreds of thousands of fans liked the post.
The famous first couple of Denver football was all smiles, with Ciara holding the golden-colored pup saying, "Got a puppy," and thanking her husband for the adorable addition.
A day before, Russell showered his wife and mom of four with praise on his Twitter account.
