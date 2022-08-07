Ciara, Russell Wilson open clothing store in Colorado

The Park Meadows store opened Monday. Co-founders Russell Wilson and Ciara hope to open a total of 10 retail spaces by early 2023.

LONE TREE, Colo — The House of LR&C has come to Broncos Country.

The clothing store — co-founded by Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and his wife, Grammy-winning singer Ciara — opened its newest retail location Monday at Park Meadows in Lone Tree.

"We are so excited for The House of LR&C to touchdown in the Denver this summer as we continue to put down roots in our new home," said Russell Wilson and Ciara in a news release. "The entire community has already welcomed us with open arms, and we couldn’t be more proud to introduce our brands to the city and offer a range of sustainable styles catered towards the adventurous and dynamic Colorado lifestyle!"

The House of LR&C at Park Meadows offers products from menswear line Good Man Brand, contemporary women’s brand LITA by Ciara, gender-inclusive streetwear line HUMAN NATION and Russell Wilson’s children’s line 3BRAND, according to a news release.

While the store is the fourth The House of LR&C location, the brand aims to open a total of 10 retail spaces by early 2023, including in Los Angeles and Scottsdale, Arizona.

"Once Russell and Ciara moved to Denver, they were immediately embraced by the community, so it only made sense for The House of LR&C to follow suit," said Christine Day, The House of LR&C co-founder and CEO.

"Coincidentally, Denver has always been a top performing market for the company, as proven through our successful partnership with Nordstrom," Day said. "We couldn’t be more thrilled to deepen our connection with the Denver community as we open this new, brand-owned retail space and help our new Denver friends make sustainable fashion the effortless choice."

The House of LR&C products are also sold at Nordstrom, Revolve, Kohl’s, Amazon and Amazon Style.

The House of LR&C said it contributes 3% of profits-less-product costs to Russell Wilson and Ciara’s nonprofit Why Not You Foundation.

