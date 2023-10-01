Ciara gives social shoutout to Russell on her IG

Ciara's Instagram post was a show of support for No. 3 of the Broncos, husband Russell Wilson – "a winner is someone that gets back up when they’re knocked down."

DENVER — Ciara sent off a social media shoutout in support of her spouse, No. 3 Russell Wilson of the Broncos – after a faltering season for the team described by her as a "roller coaster ride like no other."

Her Instagram post on Monday has over 128,000 likes and included pictures and videos of the Wilson clan spending time together as a family, attending Broncos games in support of Russell, rocking their Orange Crush colors, clips of him signing autographs with fans and the exciting game plays from the season.

Mostly, her IG post included encouraging words and an adoration for her husband, who she described as a person "who embraces adversity and stays neutral through it all."

She praised his faith, belief and confidence that "never wavered."

"I heard a lot of things people said you’re not, but what I do know is a Winner is someone that gets back up when they’re knocked down, someone who doesn’t stop believing," said Ciara.

She praised her quarterback husband as a family man and she's "Proud of the husband, father, and man that you are! Truly grateful to be on the beautiful journey of Greatness with you!"

Her social post said her husband is someone who embraces adversity and stayed neutral through it all. "Someone who can’t be influenced by the words or opinions of others. Someone who loves loving others, serving others, and is always there for his family," wrote Ciara.

Fans and family left comments on the post, including Russell's family who chimed in on the post – like the comment left by his sister who said, "My brother @dangerusswilson has a heart of pure gold."

The superstar singer ended her post with a positive outlook on what the 2023 season might have in store for the team, "I know this season wasn’t exactly how you envisioned and wanted it to be, but I have no doubt The best is ahead! Keep being you #3! #BroncosWin #Winning."