Ha Ha Clinton-Dix has started 90 career regular-season games.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have signed safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and wide receiver Travis Fulgham to their practice squad, the team announced Wednesday.

Clinton-Dix has started 90-of-98 career regular-season games and all seven postseason contests played with Green Bay (2014-18), Washington (2018), Chicago (2019) and Las Vegas (2021).

In his seventh year out of the University of Alabama, Clinton-Dix has totaled 516 tackles and 16 interceptions. Clinton-Dix most recently spent time with the Las Vegas Raiders.

A third-year player from Old Dominion who has appeared in 16 career games (8 starts) with Detroit (2019) and Philadelphia (2020), Fulgham has 38 career receptions for 539 yards with four touchdowns.

Fulgham has competed on practice squads with Philadelphia and Miami this season.

