Broncos' Cushenberry in Kahoot! with team mind tests

Broncos center on dominating the meetings quiz: "You don’t get a pat on the back for being smart as a center. You’re supposed to do that.''

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Lloyd Cushenberry III wasn’t drafted into the West Coast zone-blocking system, but if ever a guy could adjust to it, it’s the smartest guy in the room.

“We do a lot of different testing with the guys during meetings,’’ Broncos head coach Nathaniel Hackett said. “We do these funny Kahoot! tests that we like to do. And he wins every one of them when the whole group is in there. That’s a challenge to all the offensive guys, because we’re all trying to figure out how somebody can beat him.”

Kahoot!?

“A lot of your kids probably do them in school,’’ Hackett said. “That’s where I found it. My kids were doing them in school. It’s Kahoot!, you set up -- it’s like bar trivia but your own personalized one. It’s timed. So guys get competitive with it and Cush just dominates.”

A two-year starter since the Broncos selected him in the third round of the 2020 draft out of LSU, Cushenberry said it comes with the job. His job is center.

“As a center, a lot of people expect the center to know everything,’’ he said. “You have to be smart. You don’t get a pat on the back for being smart as a center. You’re supposed to do that. That’s what I try to do every night. I get home and the first thing I do is watch the film, study a little bit, and take a little time off. Before I go to sleep, same thing. It’s an every night process.”

Cushenberry said his stiffest competition in Kahoot is left guard Dalton Risner and center-guard Graham Glasgow.

“Of course, Graham. He knows a little about a lot,’’ Cushenberry said. “He knows everything. You ask him any questions, and he knows about it. Dalton and Graham are up there with me.”