How your cutout can 'attend' a Broncos game at Empower Field

Proceeds from the cutouts will benefit Denver Broncos Charities.

DENVER — The Denver Broncos announced Monday they will provide fans with an opportunity to purchase cutouts to be placed in the stadium bowl at Empower Field at Mile High.

According to the Broncos, fan cutouts will cost $100, with all net proceeds benefiting Denver Broncos Charities, the nonprofit, philanthropic arm of the team.

Denver Broncos season ticket holders will be contacted directly with details about the fan cutout program.

Orders are open to all fans and must be made before Friday, Sept. 4 to guarantee placement in time for the home opener against Tennessee on Monday, Sept. 14.

Cutouts can be created and purchased by visiting www.denverbroncos.com/cutouts.

The Denver Broncos have announced fans will not be able to attend the team's season and home opener at Empower Field at Mile High on Monday, Sept. 14.

The Broncos are hopeful that a limited number of fans will be able to attend home games this season. Fans could potentially attend the Broncos' week 3 game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday, Sept. 27.

As the Broncos gradually move in fans, attendance will likely be around 20%-25% of the stadium's capacity at first.

That would mean anywhere from 15,000 fans to 20,000 fans. Mile High Stadium has a capacity of 76,125.

For more information about Denver Broncos Charities, please click here.

