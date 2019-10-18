DENVER —
Denver Broncos offensive guard Dalton Risner brought a little bit of his hometown of Wiggins with him to Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday night … and inspired teammate Ron Leary along the way.
The two showed up to the matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in overalls, no shirt, and a cowboy hat.
It was a look, to say the least (in a good way).
Seriously, the two were ready to get to work.
Von Miller, it’s your move.
