Denver Broncos offensive guard Dalton Risner brought a little bit of his hometown of Wiggins with him to Empower Field at Mile High on Thursday night … and inspired teammate Ron Leary along the way.

The two showed up to the matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs in overalls, no shirt, and a cowboy hat.

It was a look, to say the least (in a good way).

Seriously, the two were ready to get to work.

Von Miller, it’s your move.

