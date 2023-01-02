Risner to miss final game of season, maybe as a Bronco

Four-year starter at left guard and Wiggins native has elbow injury. He is a free agent at season's end. RB Marlon Mack also to miss finale with hamstring injury.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Dalton Risner, the local country kid done good, will not play in the Broncos' final home game Sunday against the Chargers because of a hyperextended left elbow, a source told 9NEWS.

The diagnosis was a sprained ulnar collateral ligament (UCL) that will require 2 to 4 weeks of rest -- but no surgery -- to heal.

Another source told 9NEWS the Broncos will also play Sunday without backup running back Marlon Mack, who suffered a strained hamstring on the opening kickoff Sunday in a 27-24 loss at Arrowhead Stadium. Mack's injury will also require 2 to 4 weeks of rest to heal.

Risner grew up in the rural town of Wiggins, abount an hour's drive northeast from Empower Field at Mile High where he played home games for the Broncos the past four years.

Selected high in the second round -- one spot ahead of quarterback Drew Lock -- in the 2019 NFL Draft out of Kansas State, Risner was the Broncos' starting left guard from Day 1

He will be an unrestricted free agent at season's end and so far the Broncos have yet to engage in contract extension talks. That doesn't mean they won't -- the Broncos reached agreement with inside linebacker Josey Jewell on a two-year, $12 million contract on the eve of free agency last March -- but the market figures to bring significant competition from other teams for Risner.

Mack is a former 1,000-yard rusher with the Indianapolis Colts who suffered a torn Achillies in the 2020 opener and has been trying since then to prove he has fully recovered. He sure seemed 100 percent and then some when he took a Russell Wilson screen pass 66 yards for a touchdown three weeks ago in a 34-28 loss to Kansas City in the first meeting between teams.

Quinn Bailey replaced Risner at left guard Sunday and Chase Edmonds became the full-time backup running back to Latavius Murray. The Broncos also have rookie running back Tyler Badie on their roster after they signed the former Missouri Tiger off the Baltimore Ravens' practice squad last week.

