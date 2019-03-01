Broncos' Risner nominated for prestigious award

The NFL Man of the Year will be announced during the NFL Honors special on Feb. 9.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos have selected guard Dalton Risner as the team's nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award.

The Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award recognizes a player for his outstanding leadership both on the field and in the community.

"Risner has displayed a passion for using his platform to impact his community during his four seasons as a Bronco," the team said in a release.

A native of Wiggins in eastern Colorado, Risner was named the Broncos Community Rookie of the Year in 2019, received the Broncos Community Impact Award in 2020 and was named a 2021 Broncos Community Ambassador.

Through his personal foundation, the RisnerUp Foundation, Risner has expanded his outreach by participating in nearly 50 community events in 2022.

As a nominee, Risner will wear a Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year helmet decal through the end of the season in recognition of his accomplishments on and off the field.

All 32 team winners from across the NFL will be highlighted as nominees and recognized for their important work during the weekend leading up to Super Bowl LVII.

The 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year will be announced during the NFL Honors special on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

All 32 nominees will receive a donation of up to $40,000 in their name to their charity of choice. The winner of the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award will receive a $250,000 donation to the charity of their choice.

Previous Broncos Man of the Year Nominees

Justin Simmons (2021)

Justin Simmons (2020)

Justin Simmons (2019)

Von Miller (2018)

Chris Harris Jr. (2017)

Virgil Green (2016)

David Bruton Jr. (2015)

Ben Garland (2014)

Wesley Woodyard (2013)

Zane Beadles (2012)

Wesley Woodyard (2011)

Wesley Woodyard (2010)

Champ Bailey (2009)

Champ Bailey (2008)

Domonique Foxworth (2007)

Rod Smith (2006)

John Lynch (2005)

Rod Smith (2004)

Ian Gold (2003)

Ed McCaffrey (2002)

John Elway is the only Broncos player to win the national award in 1992.

All current players who have won the national award will wear a Man of the Year patch on their jerseys in perpetuity.

More information about the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award can be found at nfl.com/manoftheyear.

We’re proud to announce that @Dalton_Risner66 is our 2022 #WPMOY nominee.



Retweet to join us in congratulating Dalton on this tremendous honor!#WPMOYChallenge + Risner pic.twitter.com/krt5tnoYeM — Denver Broncos (@Broncos) December 6, 2022

