Damani Leech named Broncos' new team president

The former Princeton defensive back will be in charge of team's business operations and stadium management.

Example video title will go here for this video

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Damani Leech has been named as the Denver Broncos new team president.

Leech worked the past seven seasons with the NFL office, most recently as chief operating officer of NFL International. He will be in charge of the Broncos' business operations and stadium management and report directly to new CEO Greg Penner.

Mac Freeman, who previously had been in charge of business and the stadium, will now report to Leech.

George Paton, the Broncos' general manager in charge of football operations, will also report directly to Penner.

Let history record that Leech was the first hire of the Broncos' new ownership group that is led by controlling owner Rob Walton and Penner.

"As we sought to identify a dynamic, forward-thinking and inspiring leader to guide the Broncos into this exciting new chapter, Damani stood out among several very qualified candidates," Penner said in a statement. "There was a high degree of interest in this opportunity with the Broncos, which speaks to the reputation of this organization and Damani's strong credentials."

Leech was a three-time, all-Ivy League defensive back at Princeton, where he graduated with a degree in public policy in 1998. He got his master's from Indiana University in 2004. A Tacoma, Wash., native, Leech and his wife Dr. Tamara Leech have two daughters.

"Greg and the other partners are visionary leaders, and the trust they have shown in me is deeply humbling,'' Leech said in a statement. "I'm thrilled to support our world-class ownership, leadership team and staff on this journey to drive innovation and growth throughout every area of the Denver Broncos.

"With a championship history and heritage, the Broncos are a remarkable organization that has a special connection with its fans and community. Speaking with George Paton during this process, it's clear that this team is positioned to succeed on and off the field. I can't wait to work alongside ownership, George, Coach Hackett, the players and staff to help this flagship franchise reach the next level of greatness."

Broncos podcast: Klis' Mike Drop

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

HOW TO LISTEN

Broncos introduce new ownership group 1/16

2/16

3/16

4/16

5/16

6/16

7/16

8/16

9/16

10/16

11/16

12/16

13/16

14/16

15/16

16/16 1 / 16

> Top stories curated daily just for you! Sign up for the 9NEWSLETTER to get can’t-miss stories, Next and Broncos content, weather and more delivered right to your inbox.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Sports

MORE WAYS TO GET 9NEWS

Subscribe to our daily 9NEWSLETTER

Download the 9NEWS APP

iTunes: http://on9news.tv/itunes

Google Play: http://on9news.tv/1lWnC5n

HOW TO ADD THE 9NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KUSA.