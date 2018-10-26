ENGLEWOOD – Of all the injuries a football player can receive, a neck stinger has to be among the scariest.

There may be more serious physical ailments. But the stinger hits that alarm nerve.

“Yeah, but you know the chances of it happening when you play defense and hit people,’’ Broncos safety Darian Stewart said as he stopped briefly at his locker before heading to the trainer’s room. “It’s part of football. It’s something that just needs rest.’’

Stewart suffered his third stinger in three consecutive games last Thursday while tackling Arizona running back David Johnson. This time the neck pain knocked him out of the game midway through the first quarter.

“It was just a football play,’’ Stewart said. “It’s part of the game. A lot of players have stingers. Sometimes you just catch a bad break with them.’’

Three stingers in three games is enough. It makes sense for Stewart to sit out the game Sunday at Kansas City. And with the bye week coming after the following game November 4 against Houston, there’s a chance the Broncos allow Stewart’s neck to heal a while longer.

“It might be their plan,’’ Stewart said. “It might be the best plan. It’s the plan right now.’’

Will Parks will start in Stewart's place and safety Su'a Cravens will provide reinforcement when he comes off the injured reserve next week for the Houston game.

Stewart, 30, is in his fourth season as the Broncos' starting safety. He was a Pro Bowler in 2016 and joins cornerback Chris Harris Jr. as the only members remaining from the Broncos' once famous No Fly Zone. Stewart is tied for fourth on the team this year with 29 tackles and he also has a sack and an interception.

Freeman, Hamilton also ruled out

The Broncos' inactive list Sunday against the Chiefs is pretty much already known: Six injured guys and probably rookie linebacker Alexander Johnson, a developmental project who has been a healthy scratch all season.

Besides Stewart, running back Royce Freeman (high ankle sprain), receiver DaeSean Hamilton (knee), and right tackle Jared Veldheer (knee) have been ruled out. Outside linebacker Shane Ray returned to practice with his high ankle sprain Friday but he was listed doubtful. Center Nico Falah is listed as questionable with a concussion but as he was just signed this week off the New York Jets' practice squad there's little chance he's playing.

Only seven players from the 53-man roster are inactive each week. Johnson, who was out of football for nearly four years because of legal issues before he signed with the Broncos in August, has been inactive through the Broncos' first seven games.

Von Miller on probable side of questionable

There is "questionable" designations on the injury report when it really means no way. And there is "questionable" when there is no way in Walter Camp's green field a guy won't play. Von Miller is listed as questionable with an ankle sprain.

"It's not serious, he'll go,'' said Broncos coach Vance Joseph.

