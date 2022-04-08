Broncos add receiver Darrius Shepherd to bolster receiving corps

The Broncos kick off the preseason Saturday, Aug. 13, hosting the Dallas Cowboys.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Denver Broncos signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd, the team announced Thursday.

Now in his third season, Shepherd has appeared in 14 career regular-season games with the Green Bay Packers with six catches during his NFL career.

Last season, Shepherd competed on practice squads with the Arizona Cardinals, Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers before signing with the New Jersey Generals of the United States Football League (USFL) in 2022.

Shepherd had 27 receptions and one touchdown with the Generals.

Shepherd, 26, played college football for North Dakota State University.

Broncos wide receiver Tim Patrick is out for the season after he suffered an ACL injury Tuesday during training camp practice, a source told 9NEWS.

It's the third time in three years the Broncos lost one of their top receivers to an ACL tear early in the season. Patrick follows Courtland Sutton (game 2 of the 2020) and KJ Hamler (2021).

Patrick wasn't the only Bronco to suffer a season-ending ACL injury Tuesday. Running back Damarea Crockett felt his knee go during an early special teams drill and limped off the field with the aid of trainers.

