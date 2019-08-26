DENVER — iHeartMedia Denver announced Monday an extended 10-year agreement with Denver Broncos play-by-play voice Dave Logan.

The agreement will see Logan continue his current play-by-play role and expand his on-air duties with KOA NewsRadio 850 AM and 94.1 FM.

Logan will co-host "Logan & Lewis with Dave Logan, Rick Lewis and Kathy Lee" which moves to 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 3. The show will discuss the day's top stories, including the latest with the Denver Broncos, according to iHeartMedia Denver.

Logan will also make weekly appearances on “Broncos Country Tonight,” KOA’s Denver Broncos-themed talk show.

“As KOA enters its 50th season as the flagship station of the Denver Broncos, it’s an honor to announce our long-term extension with Dave Logan,” said Tim Hager, President of iHeartMedia Denver. “Few people have achieved Dave’s level of success — both on-air and off-air and we’re fortunate to have a personality of Dave’s caliber as the foundation of KOA.”

The 2019 season marks Logan's 30th year in the KOA Denver Broncos broadcast booth and his 23rd season in the play-by-play role.

KUSA

“I’m honored and frankly humbled that iHeartMedia is allowing me to continue my career with KOA,” Logan said. “The Denver airwaves feel so comfortable and familiar to me. KOA has been home to me for a long time and will remain my home for many more years to come.”

In addition to his successful radio career, Logan is one of the most accomplished high school football coaches in the country and is the only coach in history to lead four different schools to state title championships. Logan's teams have won seven championships in total.

