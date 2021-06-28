Former Broncos Manning, Tebow, Bailey and Kubiak react to Demaryius Thomas' retirement

Well wishes came in from all over for the Broncos great wide receiver, including a series of video tributes posted on the team's Twitter account.

DENVER — Former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas is responsible for one of the most memorable plays in franchise history, an 80-yard touchdown catch in overtime to beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 2011 Wild Card game.

The ball, of course, was thrown by former Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow.

If you say "Tebow to D.T." around town, even the most casual fan can recall the play.

So when Thomas announced his retirement on Monday morning, the Broncos did a nice job rounding up videos wishing him well from the likes of Tebow and Hall of Famer Peyton Manning.

"D.T., my man! What's up buddy?" Tebow said. "I just want to say congratulations on an amazing career. Every day I enjoyed practicing with you, playing with you, being your teammate (and) being your brother. (I'm) so grateful for you."

"You made other people's lives better because they were in your presence." @TimTebow on Demaryius Thomas:

While Tebow and Thomas are responsible for one of the greatest plays in Broncos history, Manning and Thomas put up eye-popping numbers and played in two Super Bowls together, winning one against the Carolina Panthers.

"It was an honor and privilege to play with you, to be your teammate," Manning said. “I always had great respect for your toughness, your work ethic, your fearlessness across the middle (and) your ability to make big catches in big games."

Peyton Manning on Demaryius Thomas:

Hall of Fame cornerback and former Broncos star Champ Bailey also sent along a message as did former Denver head coach Gary Kubiak.

Bailey said Thomas "showed (his) perseverance" while Kubiak noted "to have an opportunity to be with you for two years and one of those being a championship year means a great deal to me."

"You did what you had to do from the day you showed up."@champbailey congratulates Demaryius Thomas on his retirement:

Gary Kubiak has a message for ya, D.T.!

And, even though you've seen it 100 times, for the 101st here's the famous Tebow to Thomas touchdown to stun the Steelers.

The creator of #MileHighMagic. ✨

We'll never forget this moment, D.T.

9NEWS Broncos insider Mike Klis reports Thomas, 33, will be honored during the Broncos’ home opener Sept. 26 against the New York Jets. A video tribute will be shown at Empower Field at Mile High during the game and he will serve as the Broncos’ honorary captain.