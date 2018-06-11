ENGLEWOOD – Apparently, even a thank you banner draped from the outside of the stadium and pregame scoreboard tribute was not enough to ease some of the resentment Demaryius Thomas feels towards Broncos’ general manager John Elway, head coach Vance Joseph and his coaching staff.

“It just hurts me, man, I'm emotional,’’ Thomas said during an explosive, if rambling interview Monday on Orange & Blue radio (760 AM). “I’m empty still.”

Thomas – who was traded last week from Denver, his team during the first 8 ½ years of his career, to the Houston Texans -- spoke glowingly of his relationships with the Broncos’ support staff, specifically the public relations, operational and equipment departments, kitchen staff, mailroom clerks and groundskeepers.

It’s clear he does not feel the same way, however, about the team’s football leadership.

“It was so tough,’’ Thomas said of the split from the only NFL team he had known. “Even leading up to the Kansas City game (October 28) it was tough, because that one day, I didn't say anything to anybody. I walk into the job and Vance Joseph walks up to me and says, 'Don't listen to the trade talks, it's not true.'

“Before the season started, the trade talk was still going, and nobody said anything to me. Why come to me Monday when it's the same talk? When he said that to me, I said, 'How is it not true? My agent (Todd France) called me today and said Elway wanted a fifth-round pick for me.'

“So, we're telling stories to each other now? I thought we were going to be men about this. Leading up to the Kansas City game, that's when this all started -- the emotional everything, because I knew it was something. I knew something was going to happen, but I still had to grind it out, play their game and get through it, because I didn't know.

“I played the game like I was going to be here, but I didn't know. Listening to that from him, and then another couple coaches coming up to me and saying, 'Oh yeah, it's all fake.' Then it really happens, it's like, 'Man, it is what it is.'"

Thomas also told the radio hosts – Marc Stout and former Broncos’ Ray Crockett and Rod Smith (who made a guest appearance) -- he had heard from others that Elway and Joseph were critical of his role within the Bronco’s offense.

“You know what bothers me -- I don't want to stir any pot -- but it bothers me … I had people from Denver saying like, 'They really said they got rid of you because you were the problem on offense and they said they wanted to better the offense,’’’ Thomas said. “I'm like, 'Really, bro?' People just kept stirring it on.

“I heard they were saying that Vance was saying something, and Elway was saying something. I did so much for this organization and never had nothing bad to say about anybody—none of the players I played with. I just did my job and kept it as professional as I could. For you all to say that I was one of the reasons that the offense wasn't going, and say this and that, man, that hurt."

Joseph was asked Monday about comments Thomas made that were less than flattering about the Broncos’ team after Denver lost to his new team, the Texans, 19-17 on Sunday.

"I think it's just a player who won a game, who was excited to win the game,’’ Joseph said Monday. “That's not my focus or concern right now, as far as who's saying what, and the high school conversations of after-the-game facts. We can't be concerned about that. That's a winning football team. They won the game, so good for them, but I can't be concerned about that he-said-she-said stuff."

In Thomas’ day-after radio interview, it was clear he was also bothered he was not voted a team captain this year for the first time in several seasons.

"It did affect me a lot, because before we even chose captains, I went upstairs, and I had a conversation with Mr. Elway,’’ Thomas said. (Former head coach and current personnel consultant Gary) Kubiak reached out to me one day and Elway was just telling me how he wanted me to be a leader in another way, because usually I'm on guys because I know guys are better than what they are and what they put on film. I want guys to go out and fight like I do every day. I don't care if we're winning or losing, you've got to put your best ball on film because if you don't, you're not going to be in this league a long time. I was on guys, and I guess they didn't want it that way.

“When I had the meeting, I was like, 'OK, I'm going to be a captain again.' I go to the meeting room and it's like every player came to me and was like, 'How are you not a captain? We picked you.' I was like, 'Man, it's all good bro. I'm going to be here for you all. I did whatever I had to do to make sure Courtland Sutton was right, DaeSean Hamilton, Tim Patrick, Isaiah McKenzie. Even defensive guys from Brendan Langley, all of them. I just want guys to be great in this league. I wasn't there to try and start nothing with nobody. I wanted everybody to be good on this squad, because it would make us better as a team. To not be a captain, it was just heartbreaking."

Thomas also opened up about how receivers coach Zach Azzanni approached him during the Broncos’ loss to the New York Jets with the stated intention he wanted No. 4 receiver, rookie DaeSean Hamilton, to get more playing time at Thomas’ expense.

“My receiver coach came to me and said -- he could've said this to either Courtland (Sutton) or Emmanuel (Sanders), but he came to me and said it -- he said, 'I want to get DaeSean in the game more than one rep. I want to get him going 4 to 6 plays of reps.'

“I'm like, 'Bro, I've been here nine years and you ask me besides anybody else?' I'm like, 'That's so disrespectful to me, because I've put so much into this game, but you want me to come out for a rookie.'

“I don't have anything against it, because he's a great player, I love DaeSean Hamilton to death. When I knew it was that, I was like, 'I'm out here just to be out here.' It was tough.’’

While Thomas apparently needs more time to resolve his personal feelings with the organization’s coaching and personnel department, he is grateful to the Broncos fans and support staff who supported him.

"All I want to say to Broncos Country is that it was an honor,’’ Thomas said at the end of his radio interview. “It was an honor from day one to yesterday. The love that you all brought to me, to the city, to my family—you all took me in.

“Teammates, organization, all of Denver, Colorado and so many people I came across were so nice to me throughout the whole process and the whole thing. I love everybody and always will.

“Like I said, the Denver Broncos and the Bowlens gave me my opportunity to be in the NFL. Even after my first year, I got drafted and I was hurt. My second year I was hurt, and they still stuck with me.

“They could've gotten rid of me and I could've probably never played a down of football again. But they believed in me, they trusted in me and I respect that. At the end of the day, that's what it's all about: taking care of your business and owning up to everything. I love the city still, and I'm always going to love the city because that's where it began."

PHOTOS | Demaryius Thomas Through the Years
01 / 52
Demaryius Thomas beats Ike Taylor and Troy Polamalu to the ednzone as he goes 80 yards for the game winning touchdown on the first play of overtime at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 8, 2012 in Denver, Colorado.
02 / 52
Demaryius Thomas stiff arms Ike Taylor to score an 80 yard touchdown in overtime during the AFC Wild Card Playoff game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on January 8, 2012 in Denver, Colorado.
03 / 52
Sep 16, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is tackled by Oakland Raiders defensive back Rashaan Melvin (22) in the third quarter at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
04 / 52
Oct 7, 2018; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) carries the ball as New York Jets cornerback Morris Claiborne (21) defends during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
05 / 52
Sep 9, 2018; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) spikes the ball after a reviewed touchdown reception in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks at Broncos Stadium at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
06 / 52
Jul 28, 2018; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) during the first day of training camp at Paul D. Bowlen Memorial Broncos Centre. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
07 / 52
Sep 17, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) during the second quarter against the Dallas Cowboys at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
08 / 52
Oct 1, 2017; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) catches the ball ahead of Oakland Raiders cornerback Sean Smith (21) in the second quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
09 / 52
Jan 27, 2017; Lake Buena Vista, FL, USA; Pro Bowl players Greg Olsen (Carolina Panthers), Emmanuel Sanders (Denver Broncos), Ryan Shazier (Pittsburgh Steelers), Demaryius Thomas (Denver Broncos) and Delanie Walker (Tennessee Titans) acknowledge the crowd during the 2017 Pro Bowl Parade at the Magic Kingdom. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
10 / 52
Dec 18, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) runs through the tackle of New England Patriots outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy (53) in the third quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
11 / 52
Dec 25, 2016; Kansas City, MO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) runs against Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters (22) during the second half at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs won 33-10. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
12 / 52
Nov 27, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Kansas City Chiefs strong safety Eric Berry (29) defends against Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) in the second quarter at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports
13 / 52
Oct 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) celebrates his touchdown reception in the second quarter against the Houston Texans at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
14 / 52
Oct 13, 2016; San Diego, CA, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) cannot make a catch as San Diego Chargers linebacker Korey Toomer (56) defends during the third quarter at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
15 / 52
Aug 11, 2016; Chicago, IL, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) makes a touchdown catch against the Chicago Bears during the first half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports
16 / 52
Jul 28, 2016; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) signs autographs following training camp drills held at the UCHealth Training Center. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
17 / 52
Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) celebrates with receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) after beating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
18 / 52
Jun 6, 2016; Washington, DC, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas speaks at the stakeout position outside the West Wing after a ceremony honoring the NFL Super Bowl Champion Broncos in the Rose Garden at The White House. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports
19 / 52
Feb 3, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) addresses the media at press conference prior to Super Bowl 50 at Santa Clara Marriott. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports
20 / 52
Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) runs after a reception against Carolina Panthers defensive end Jared Allen (69) and safety Kurt Coleman (20) in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
21 / 52
Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) hugs wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) after defeating the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50 at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
22 / 52
Feb 7, 2016; Santa Clara, CA, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) on the field before Super Bowl 50 against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports
23 / 52
Jan 24, 2016; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) celebrates with the AFC Championship trophy following the game against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship football game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos defeated the Patriots 20-18 to advance to the Super Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
24 / 52
Dec 20, 2015; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) runs after catch against Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Antwon Blake (41) during the second quarter at Heinz Field. The Steelers won 34-27. Mandatory Credit: Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
25 / 52
Dec 6, 2015; San Diego, CA, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter of the game against the San Diego Chargers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
26 / 52
Nov 29, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) reacts during the second half against the New England Patriots at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos won 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports
27 / 52
Nov 29, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) fails to a catch a pass while being defended by New England Patriots cornerback Logan Ryan (26) and free safety Devin McCourty (32) during the second half at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos won 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports
28 / 52
Nov 1, 2015; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) pulls in a reception in the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
29 / 52
Nov 22, 2015; Chicago, IL, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) runs past Chicago Bears inside linebacker Christian Jones (59) during a 48 yard touchdown reception in the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Dennis Wierzbicki-USA TODAY Sports
30 / 52
Dec 14, 2014; San Diego, CA, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) scores a touchdown as San Diego Chargers defensive back Jahleel Addae (37) defends during the third quarter at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jake Roth-USA TODAY Sports
31 / 52
Nov 16, 2014; St. Louis, MO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) looks on prior to the game against the St. Louis Rams at the Edward Jones Dome. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports
32 / 52
Nov 2, 2014; Foxborough, MA, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) and wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) and wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (10) look over papers on the sideline during the fourth quarter of their 43-21 loss to the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
33 / 52
November 9, 2014; Oakland, CA, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is tackled by Oakland Raiders free safety Charles Woodson (24) during the first quarter at O.co Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
34 / 52
Oct 23, 2014; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) runs with the ball after making a catch during the second half against the San Diego Chargers at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos won 35-21. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports
35 / 52
36 / 52
37 / 52
Oct 27, 2013; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is tackled by Washington Redskins linebacker Perry Riley Jr. (56) during the second half at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. The Broncos won 45-21. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports
38 / 52
Feb 2, 2014; East Rutherford, NJ, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) scores a touchdown against Seattle Seahawks cornerback Byron Maxwell (41) during the third quarter in Super Bowl XLVIII at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim O'Connor-USA TODAY Sports
39 / 52
Oct 6, 2013; Arlington, TX, USA; Denver Broncos receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) runs after a reception against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports
40 / 52
December 23, 2012; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) runs with the ball after making a catch as Cleveland Browns linebacker Craig Robertson (53) goes in for a tackle during the first half at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Chris Humphreys-USA TODAY Sports
41 / 52
Dec 30 2012; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) brings in a catch as Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Javier Arenas (21) defends in the fourth quarter at Sports Authority Field. The Broncos defeated the Chiefs 38-3. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
42 / 52
Dec 2 2012; Denver, CO, USA;Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) is tackled by outside linebacker Quincy Black (58) and Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Mark Barron (24) in the second quarter Sports Authority Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
43 / 52
June 4, 2012; Englewood, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning (18) speaks to wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) following organized team activities at the Broncos training facility. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
44 / 52
Dec 24, 2011; Orchard Park, NY, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Tim Tebow (15) throws a pass to wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) against the Buffalo Bills in the 1st quarter at Ralph Wilson Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luc Leclerc-USA TODAY Sports
45 / 52
Aug 7, 2010; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) during training camp at Invesco Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
46 / 52
Oct 23, 2011; Miami Gardens, FL, USA; Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (88) scores a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins during the fourth quarter at Sun Life Stadium. Denver Broncos won 18-15. Mandatory Credit: Lou Novick-USA TODAY Sports
47 / 52
April 23, 2010; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos first round draft pick wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (left) receives his jersey from general manager Brian Xanders (right) before the start of the press conference at the Broncos Training Facility. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports
48 / 52
Apr 22 2010; New York, NY, USA; NFL commissioner Roger Goodell introduces wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (Georgia Tech) as the twenty second overall pick to the Denver Broncos during the 2010 NFL Draft at Radio City Music Hall. Mandatory Credit: Alan Maglaque-USA TODAY Sports
49 / 52
November 28, 2009; Atlanta, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (8) runs past Georgia Bulldogs safety Reshad Jones (9) on his way to a touchdown in the in the third quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Georgia defeated Georgia Tech 30-24. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
50 / 52
Nov 14, 2009; Durham, GA, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (8) runs the ball into the end zone against the Duke Blue Devils at Wallace Wade Stadium. Georgia Tech defeated Duke 49-10. Mandatory Credit: Josh D. Weiss-USA TODAY Sports
51 / 52
November 20, 2008; Atlanta, GA USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (8) is tackled by Miami Hurricanes cornerback Bruce Johnson (22) during the first half at Bobby Dodd Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports
52 / 52
Sept 22, 2007; Charlottesville, VA, USA; Georgia Tech wide receiver Demaryius Thomas (8) avoids a diving Virginia wide receiver Cary Koch (26) during the Yellow Jackets 28-23 loss to the Cavaliers at Scott Stadium in Charlottesville, VA. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports Copyright � Geoff Burke
