DENVER — Following an 0-4 start, the Denver Broncos rallied towards the end of the 2019 season to finish with a 7-9 record, good enough for second-place in the AFC West.
The opponents the Broncos will face in 2020 have been finalized, with the dates and times expected in April.
Teams coming to Empower Field at Mile High include the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
The Broncos will head on the road in 2020 to play the New York Jets, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers.
As always, the Broncos will play home and away games against AFC West foes Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.
Dates and times have not been announced for the 2020 schedule and preseason opponents have not been announced.
NFL schedules are typically finalized in April.
Denver Broncos 2020 Opponents
Home
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- Miami Dolphins
- Buffalo Bills
- Tennessee Titans
- New Orleans Saints
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Away
- Kansas City Chiefs
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New England Patriots
- New York Jets
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Atlanta Falcons
- Carolina Panthers
