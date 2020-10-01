DENVER — Following an 0-4 start, the Denver Broncos rallied towards the end of the 2019 season to finish with a 7-9 record, good enough for second-place in the AFC West.

The opponents the Broncos will face in 2020 have been finalized, with the dates and times expected in April.

Teams coming to Empower Field at Mile High include the Miami Dolphins, Buffalo Bills, Tennessee Titans, New Orleans Saints, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

The Broncos will head on the road in 2020 to play the New York Jets, New England Patriots, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons, and Carolina Panthers.

As always, the Broncos will play home and away games against AFC West foes Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders.

Dates and times have not been announced for the 2020 schedule and preseason opponents have not been announced.

NFL schedules are typically finalized in April.

Denver Broncos 2020 Opponents

Home

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

Miami Dolphins

Buffalo Bills

Tennessee Titans

New Orleans Saints

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Away

Kansas City Chiefs

Los Angeles Chargers

Las Vegas Raiders

New England Patriots

New York Jets

Pittsburgh Steelers

Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers

