Broncos 2022 season schedule announced

DENVER — Make no mistake, the NFL schedule makers were moved by the Denver Broncos’ acquisition of star quarterback Russell Wilson.
Five primetime games are on the Broncos’ schedule, or four more than their initial schedule from a year ago. There is now tangible evidence to the Russell Wilson Effect.
Before breaking it down, here's the set up:
Broncos 2022 preseason schedule
- Aug. 11 to Aug. 14 vs. Dallas Cowboys
- Aug. 18 to Aug. 21 at Buffalo Bills
- Aug. 25 to Aug. 28 vs. Minnesota Vikings
Broncos 2022 regular season schedule
- Monday, Sept. 12, 6:15 p.m. at Seattle Seahawks
- Sunday, Sept. 18, 2:25 p.m. vs. Houston Texans
- Sunday, Sept. 25, 6:20 p.m. vs. San Francisco 49ers
- Sunday, Oct. 2, 2:25 p.m. at Las Vegas Raiders
- Thursday, Oct. 6, 6:15 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts
- Monday, Oct. 17, 6:15 p.m. at Los Angeles Chargers
- Sunday, Oct. 23, 2:05 p.m. vs. New York Jets
- Sunday, Oct. 30, 7:30 a.m. at Jacksonville Jaguars in London
- BYE WEEK
- Sunday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m. at Tennessee Titans
- Sunday, Nov. 20, 2:05 p.m. vs. Las Vegas Raiders
- Sunday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m. at Carolina Panthers
- Sunday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. at Baltimore Ravens
- Sunday, Dec. 11, 6:20 p.m. vs. Kansas City Chiefs
- Sunday, Dec. 18, 2:05 p.m. vs. Arizona Cardinals
- Sunday, Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Rams
- Sunday, Jan. 1, 11 a.m. at Kansas City Chiefs
- Jan. 7/8, TBA vs. Los Angeles Chargers
Other notes about the schedule that set up well for the Broncos:
- There are two Sunday night games here on 9NEWS, both at home – against Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers and Patrick Mahomes Chiefs.
- They have a huge gap between a Thursday night home game against the Colts and the following Monday night at the Chargers.
- They play at home against the Jets in week 7, which allows them to leave Monday morning for London and the game against Jacksonville.
The schedule sets up nicely for the Broncos. But know this – for all the fun games on the schedule – Halloween weekend in London; Christmas in Los Angeles against the Rams; Russell’s return to Seattle – the biggest games are the two against the Chiefs.
If the Broncos are going to be who we think they’re going to be, they have to snap that 13-game losing streak against the Chiefs.
