Broncos 2022 season schedule announced

Russell Wilson and the Broncos open the season at Seattle's Lumen Field on Monday Night Football.

DENVER — Make no mistake, the NFL schedule makers were moved by the Denver Broncos’ acquisition of star quarterback Russell Wilson.

Five primetime games are on the Broncos’ schedule, or four more than their initial schedule from a year ago. There is now tangible evidence to the Russell Wilson Effect.

Before breaking it down, here's the set up:

Broncos 2022 preseason schedule

Aug. 11 to Aug. 14 vs. Dallas Cowboys

Aug. 18 to Aug. 21 at Buffalo Bills

Aug. 25 to Aug. 28 vs. Minnesota Vikings

Broncos 2022 regular season schedule

Monday, Sept. 12, 6:15 p.m. at Seattle Seahawks

Sunday, Sept. 18, 2:25 p.m. vs. Houston Texans

Sunday, Sept. 25, 6:20 p.m. vs. San Francisco 49ers

Sunday, Oct. 2, 2:25 p.m. at Las Vegas Raiders

Thursday, Oct. 6, 6:15 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts

Monday, Oct. 17, 6:15 p.m. at Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, Oct. 23, 2:05 p.m. vs. New York Jets

Sunday, Oct. 30, 7:30 a.m. at Jacksonville Jaguars in London

BYE WEEK

Sunday, Nov. 13, 11 a.m. at Tennessee Titans

Sunday, Nov. 20, 2:05 p.m. vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Sunday, Nov. 27, 11 a.m. at Carolina Panthers

Sunday, Dec. 4, 11 a.m. at Baltimore Ravens

Sunday, Dec. 11, 6:20 p.m. vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Sunday, Dec. 18, 2:05 p.m. vs. Arizona Cardinals

Sunday, Dec. 25, 2:30 p.m. at Los Angeles Rams

Sunday, Jan. 1, 11 a.m. at Kansas City Chiefs

Jan. 7/8, TBA vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Other notes about the schedule that set up well for the Broncos:

There are two Sunday night games here on 9NEWS, both at home – against Kyle Shanahan’s 49ers and Patrick Mahomes Chiefs.





They have a huge gap between a Thursday night home game against the Colts and the following Monday night at the Chargers.





They play at home against the Jets in week 7, which allows them to leave Monday morning for London and the game against Jacksonville.

The schedule sets up nicely for the Broncos. But know this – for all the fun games on the schedule – Halloween weekend in London; Christmas in Los Angeles against the Rams; Russell’s return to Seattle – the biggest games are the two against the Chiefs.

If the Broncos are going to be who we think they’re going to be, they have to snap that 13-game losing streak against the Chiefs.

Denver Broncos headlines, game previews and interviews with our 9NEWS insider Mike Klis.

