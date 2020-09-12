A.J. Bouye slapped with 6-game suspension

Broncos cornerback will forfeit $3.15 million after he was found in violation of the NFL's performance enhancement policy. The suspension begins immediately.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos starting cornerback A.J. Bouye has been suspended six games for violating the NFL’s performance enhancement policy, a source told 9NEWS.

The NFL later Wednesday announced the suspension which begins immediately.

“Disappointed for him,’’ Broncos head coach Vic Fangio said in his Zoom media call Wednesday. “Players have to make really, really good judgments with people they trust with their career and with their finances. Obviously, something went wrong with this person he dealt with and trusted. It’s a disappointing situation for everybody.”

The suspension through the final four games will cause Bouye to forfeit $3.15 million of his $13.4 million salary this year. He will then have to serve the other two games on the suspended list to begin next year. Bouye has a non-guaranteed $13.5 million salary owed in 2021, but it’s likely the Broncos will either reduce that salary and release the veteran.

Bouye had his appeal Tuesday with league and union officials and also an independent arbiter. Sources told 9NEWS Bouye received the performance-enhancing supplement from the same medical professional that led to Houston receiver Will Fuller and cornerback Bradley Roby getting suspended for six games last week.

Fuller wrote in a statement: “Earlier this year, I sought treatment from a medical professional who prescribed medication that he believed to be permitted under the NFL’s drug policy. As it turns out, my trust in this professional was misplaced because this medication was NOT a permitted substance under the NFL Policy on Performance Enhancing Substances.”

Bouye, who played his first four NFL seasons with the Houston Texans, was acquired from Jacksonville this offseason in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick. He suffered a dislocated shoulder injury in the first half of the Broncos’ season-opening game against Tennessee and missed five games. His play has improved with each game upon his return.

The Broncos now have their top three cornerbacks wiped out. Bryce Callahan is out at least two more games with a foot injury and rookie Essang Bassey is finished for the season with a knee injury.

In their stead, the Broncos will play rookie Michael Ojemudia, and veterans De’Vante Bausby, Duke Dawson Jr., Kevin Tolliver II and newly acquired Will Parks.