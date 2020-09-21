Sutton out for season with torn-up knee, Lock out 2-6 weeks with shoulder injury

Sutton's season never got started. Broncos also awaiting MRI results on Dre'Mont Jones' knee, DeMarcus Walker's calf, Davontae Harris' hamstring.

DENVER — It's almost as if the football gods are getting back at John Elway for nearly 35 years of unparalleled success.

He was the No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft. He was a Hall of Fame quarterback. He went to five Super Bowls, winning two, as a player, and two Super Bowls, winning one, as a general manager.

He also won an Arena League championship as the Colorado Crush GM and then there was his car dealerships and other lucrative business investments off the field.

All at once, Elway's luck as the Broncos' GM has changed for the worse. He and the team got the news they feared on Courtland Sutton. The No. 1 receiver is finished for the year after blowing out his knee during the Broncos' 26-21 loss Sunday at Pittsburgh, sources told 9News.

The MRI results were a little kinder to Broncos' quarterback Drew Lock. Sources told 9NEWS that Lock will be out 2 to 6 weeks with a labrum/rotator issue in the back of the shoulder. Given the value of a franchise quarterback, expect the Broncos to give Lock a good month to heal.

Sutton had missed the season opener last week with an right shoulder AC sprain. He played hurt Monday, catching three passes for 66 yards. But he suffered his injury in the worst possible manner against the Steelers. A pass from Broncos' backup quarterback Jeff Driskel went through Sutton's hands on a hook pattern and bounced into the hands of Steelers' cornerback Joe Haden.

Sutton chased Haden down during the return and wound up tackling him as the game hit the 2-minute warning of the half. It was either as he was closing in to tackle Haden, or during the tackle that Sutton suffered his knee injury.

He went to the bench experiencing leg cramps but then came the reality that something else was wrong. The MRI exam Monday morning revealed a torn ACL tear and other knee damage, sources told 9NEWS.

Lock suffered his injury midway through the first quarter. He was tripped up while nearly escaping a sack, fell awkwardly on the ball as it tumbled away, and then was driven into the ground by pass rusher Bud Dupree. Lock was helped up, using his left arm and favoring his right shoulder as he walked off thefield. He tried to return but a passing test didn't leave him or the Broncos' medical team comfortable.

Lock's injury matched the diagnosis of former NFL team doctor David Chao, who after looking at the game film feared the quarterback suffered either a posterior labral tear or rotator cuff contusion.

Second-year defensive lineman Dre'Mont Jones also suffered a right knee injury against the Steelers and is undergoing an MRI. Although not as severe as Sutton's knee injury, Jones is expected to miss a few weeks.

Defensive lineman DeMarcus Walker (calf) and special teamer/backup Davontae Harris (hamstring) are also undergoing MRIs Monday morning.

The Broncos are going through one of the most devastating stretches in team history. It started 13 days ago when star pass rusher Von Miller suffered and ankle injury that required surgery. He is likely out for the season. In the first half of the team's season opener against Tennessee, No. 1 cornerback A.J. Bouye's shoulder popped out and he will miss at least two games, and running back Phillip Lindsay will also miss another game or two with a turf toe injury.

