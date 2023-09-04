The Broncos are giving away free car stencils to fans Tuesday morning at Empower Field at Mile High.

DENVER — It's game week Bronco fans, and the Broncos are going to "Paint The Town Orange" on Tuesday.

The team will give away free orange Bronco head chalk stencils to fans from 6:30 to 10 a.m. in Lot C at Empower Field at Mile High. The first 500 fans will also get a free "This is Broncos Country" yard sign. Yard signs will be available to fans for free inside the Broncos Team Store from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. while supplies last.

Some of the Broncos' cheerleaders will be on site, along with Miles the Mascot getting fans ready for Sunday's game against division rival Las Vegas Raiders.

Fans can also get complimentary car wash coupons from Autowash, along with air fresheners and other giveaways.

Lot C is on the southwest side of the stadium, just north of Colfax Avenue and just east of Federal Boulevard.

