Denver Broncos Charities awards $151K to area organizations, nonprofits

Now in its 3rd year, the Broncos Community Grant Program has chosen 31 organizations for funds.

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos Charities announced Thursday it will distribute $156,500 to 31 organizations and nonprofits through the third annual Community Grant Program funding cycle.

The Broncos Community Grant Program, which was launched in 2019, offers Colorado-based nonprofits and organizations the opportunity to request necessary funding for community projects and programs.

> Above video: Learn more about A Precious Child.

Since the program’s inception, Broncos Charities has donated $457,200 to 82 different organizations through the Community Grant Program. This year, the Broncos Community Development team and Broncos Charities Board said they reviewed 188 applications requesting more than $1.7 million in funding.

The selected organizations for this year’s round of funding are listed below (in alphabetical order):

Youth Development:

Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club After-school and summer programs for youth in western Colo.

Boys Hope Girls Hope of Colorado Ensuring successful transition to college after high school graduation

Colorado Youth for a Change Support program decreasing Colorado’s high school dropout crisis

Denver Scholarship Foundation Academic and economic opportunities for students of color

Groundwork Denver Empowering under-resourced youth for educational and career success



Quality of Life:

A Precious Child Promoting family stability and self-sufficiency through essential needs

Center for Work Edu. and Emp. Personal and professional skills training and employment services

Denver Inner City Parish Food pantry and distribution program in west Denver

Focus Points Family Res. Center Providing basic needs to families in the greater northeast Denver area

Hands of the Carpenter Administering automotive services for working single mothers

Latina Safehouse Emergency services for Latina survivors of domestic violence

Project Worthmore Improving quality of life for Denver-area refugees

Sun Valley Community Center No-cost grocery program

The Gathering Place Resource navigation for women, children and transgender individuals

We Don’t Waste Access to healthy food through food recovery and distribution



Health & Wellness:

Denver’s Children Advocacy Center Supporting families in recovering from trauma, abuse and neglect

Project Sanctuary Therapeutic retreats for at-risk military families

Rise Against Suicide Youth suicide prevention program

Therapy Aid Coalition Providing therapy to frontline and essential workers



Youth Football:

Branson School District Football field replacement and artificial turf installation

Canon City Rec. and Park District Youth football helmet replacement and refurbishment

Colorado Cowboys Youth Org. Youth football helmet replacement and refurbishment

Colo. H.S. Coaches Assoc. Supporting the annual CHSCA All State Games

Green Mountain Junior Football Youth football helmet replacement and refurbishment

Green Valley Ranch Yth. League Providing player scholarships and promoting player health and safety

Maroon Pride Updating football uniforms and equipment at Alamosa High School

Vista PEAK Football Youth football helmet replacement and refurbishment



Civic Engagement:

Colo. High School Activities Assoc. CHSAA Statewide Diversity Conference

Colo. Latino Leadership Advisory Empowering Latinos through leadership, advocacy and policy research

Metro Caring Colorado Necessary Documents Renewal

Volunteers of America Colo. Branch Est. positive and trusting relationships between youth/law enforcement



