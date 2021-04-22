Denver Broncos Charities awards $151K to area organizations, nonprofits

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. — Denver Broncos Charities announced Thursday it will distribute $156,500 to 31 organizations and nonprofits through the third annual Community Grant Program funding cycle.
The Broncos Community Grant Program, which was launched in 2019, offers Colorado-based nonprofits and organizations the opportunity to request necessary funding for community projects and programs.
Since the program’s inception, Broncos Charities has donated $457,200 to 82 different organizations through the Community Grant Program. This year, the Broncos Community Development team and Broncos Charities Board said they reviewed 188 applications requesting more than $1.7 million in funding.
The selected organizations for this year’s round of funding are listed below (in alphabetical order):
Youth Development:
- Black Canyon Boys & Girls Club
- After-school and summer programs for youth in western Colo.
- Boys Hope Girls Hope of Colorado
- Ensuring successful transition to college after high school graduation
- Colorado Youth for a Change
- Support program decreasing Colorado’s high school dropout crisis
- Denver Scholarship Foundation
- Academic and economic opportunities for students of color
- Groundwork Denver
- Empowering under-resourced youth for educational and career success
Quality of Life:
- A Precious Child
- Promoting family stability and self-sufficiency through essential needs
- Center for Work Edu. and Emp.
- Personal and professional skills training and employment services
- Denver Inner City Parish
- Food pantry and distribution program in west Denver
- Focus Points Family Res. Center
- Providing basic needs to families in the greater northeast Denver area
- Hands of the Carpenter
- Administering automotive services for working single mothers
- Latina Safehouse
- Emergency services for Latina survivors of domestic violence
- Project Worthmore
- Improving quality of life for Denver-area refugees
- Sun Valley Community Center
- No-cost grocery program
- The Gathering Place
- Resource navigation for women, children and transgender individuals
- We Don’t Waste
- Access to healthy food through food recovery and distribution
Health & Wellness:
- Denver’s Children Advocacy Center
- Supporting families in recovering from trauma, abuse and neglect
- Project Sanctuary
- Therapeutic retreats for at-risk military families
- Rise Against Suicide
- Youth suicide prevention program
- Therapy Aid Coalition
- Providing therapy to frontline and essential workers
Youth Football:
- Branson School District
- Football field replacement and artificial turf installation
- Canon City Rec. and Park District
- Youth football helmet replacement and refurbishment
- Colorado Cowboys Youth Org.
- Youth football helmet replacement and refurbishment
- Colo. H.S. Coaches Assoc.
- Supporting the annual CHSCA All State Games
- Green Mountain Junior Football
- Youth football helmet replacement and refurbishment
- Green Valley Ranch Yth. League
- Providing player scholarships and promoting player health and safety
- Maroon Pride
- Updating football uniforms and equipment at Alamosa High School
- Vista PEAK Football
- Youth football helmet replacement and refurbishment
Civic Engagement:
- Colo. High School Activities Assoc.
- CHSAA Statewide Diversity Conference
- Colo. Latino Leadership Advisory
- Empowering Latinos through leadership, advocacy and policy research
- Metro Caring
- Colorado Necessary Documents Renewal
- Volunteers of America Colo. Branch
- Est. positive and trusting relationships between youth/law enforcement
